They need to choose

Re Georgia dam: No, not the football team. There was an article Sunday about a river dam owned by Georgia Power. This dam is privately owned by the power company, like Carpenter Dam forming Lake Hamilton and Remmel Dam forming Lake Catherine in Arkansas.

Georgia Power plans to upgrade its dam, I'm guessing to improve its production of electrical power since there is a move away from coal- and gas-fired generating plants to improve air quality. However, environmental groups want the dam demolished so the river will be restored to its natural state. Since the dam has been in place a number of years, I think this has become its natural state over time, and demolishing it will disturb the established aquatic life, terrestrial life and riparian property.

Imagine a group seeking to demolish Carpenter Dam and Remmel Dam, emptying Lakes Hamilton and Catherine.

The environmentalists need to choose between green power and a dried-up lakebed.

BRIAN WRIGHT

Heber Springs

Shun misinformation

I am calling on Rep. Steve Womack to confirm his support for President Biden. On Jan. 20, 2021, he issued a press release that stated, "Today, we came together to watch another peaceful transfer of power--a hallmark of our nation. I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they assume the great responsibility and honor of leading the United States" (Womack website).

It would help if almost a year later he could dispel the torrent of misinformation and doubt about our electoral process as well as support the independence of our election officials.

KATHLEEN BARTA

Springdale

It's just unforgivable

An editor the other day asked for opinions on adding a sweetener to cornbread.

It is difficult to find printable words to describe my feelings about that. At the very least it ought to be classified as a felony; maybe even treason.

LEE WADDELL

Clinton

A day to remember

The year was 1939, and Alvin and I were starting first grade at St. Andrew's Cathedral school; we became fast friends. Fast-forward to 1941, and it was customary for Alvin and I to go to one or the other's house after Mass on Sunday to play. On this particular Sunday, we found ourselves together at Alvin's house on South Louisiana and had just put down his electric train track and were racing the engine as fast as it would go without coming off the tracks. His parents had the radio on, and suddenly there was an interruption in the broadcast, and it was obvious to us it was serious.

It soon became clear it concerned a place called Pearl Harbor and was being bombed by the Japanese. I had no idea what Pearl Harbor was or why we should be concerned about it, but it soon became clear it was a big deal.

Before long, extras were printed and being hawked in the streets by newsboys. The newsreels in the movies and our two daily newspapers kept us abreast of what our Army, Navy, and Marines were up against. We, through our courageous military, were to see a successful and victorious end to what was World War II. We Americans could not have been more united or prouder of our country.

So what has happened in the intervening 80 years? A significant part of our population today appears to loathe and despise America and all that it has traditionally stood for. Our Constitution hasn't changed, our rule of law hasn't changed, our personal freedoms haven't changed, our altruistic beneficence to people in need hasn't changed, so why do so many loathe the flag and condemn those of us who respect and honor it as chauvinist flag-wavers? I don't have the complete answer.

All I know is I experienced Dec. 7 firsthand, and I will always honor and respect the Stars and Stripes of the United States of America. Call me a jingoist if you will, but I for one totally believe in the intrinsic goodness of this country which the world has consistently witnessed time after time.

JAMES H. BARRÉ

Little Rock