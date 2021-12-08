Local Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Springdale 59, Elkins 28

Isaiah Sealy scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs to a nonconference win.

Gravette 55,

Commerce, Okla. 39

Gunnar Woolard scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter and led Gravette to a victory at home over Commerce.

Brady Hunt also had 10 points, all in the first half, as the Lions led 23-8 after one quarter and 48-21 at halftime. Gravette had 11 players score in the game.

Van Buren 55,

Clarksville 17

Van Buren led 19-3 after one quarter and rolled to a nonconference victory at home over Clarksville.

Conner Myers had 15 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Pointers (4-1), who led 27-6 at halftime and 45-17 after three quarters. Jaxon Cazzell added 11 points for Van Buren.

Berryville 49,

Blue Eye, Mo. 47

Berryville had to hold off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to take a win over Blue Eye.

The Bobcats led 32-24 at halftime and 43-32 after three quarters but were held to six points over the final 8 minutes.

Kade Davidson and Jake Wilson led Berryville with 13 points apiece.

Lead Hill 64,

School of the Ozarks 44

Quintin Sewell had 19 points to lead a trio of Lead Hill players in double figures as the Tigers defeated School of the Ozarks in nonconference action.

Will Mancinelli added 18 points and Cody Paul 17 for Lead Hill, which led 22-11 after one quarter and 32-21 at halftime.

Mason Cain led the Tigers defensively with 10 rebounds.

Gravette 72,

Ketchum, Okla. 39

Gravette blew the game open with a 28-7 run in the third quarter, and the Lions defeated Ketchum in the opening round of the Adair (Okla.) Tournament.

Gravette already had a 34-21 halftime cushion before the outburst extended their lead to a 62-27 margin.

Brady Hunt had 19 points and Dakota Sizemore 11 for Gravette, which had 11 players score in the game.

Lead Hill 78,

Yellville-Summit 33

Cody Paul had 28 points Monday night as Lead Hill defeated Yellville-Summit and advanced to the semifinals of the Green Forest Holiday Tournament.

The Tigers were in control early with a 22-4 first-quarter lead, then they extended it to 46-14 at halftime and 67-30 after three quarters.

Quintin Sewell had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayce Williams added 14 for Lead Hill, which will play Green Forest in Thursday's semifinal.

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber 70, Pottsville 33

Har-Ber led 17-5 after one quarter and cruised to a nonconference victory at home over Pottsville.

Caylan Koons had 19 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Lady Wildcats, who led 39-14 at halftime. Pacious McDaniel, who returned after missing the last three games, added 17 points for Har-Ber while Destiny Roller chipped in 12.

Rogers Heritage 67, Huntsville 54

Carlee Casteel and Lily Stitt combined for 41 points as Heritage snapped a three-game losing skid with a nonconference win at Huntsville.

Casteel finished with 21 points and Stitt 20 for the Lady War Eagles, who built a 33-21 halftime lead and extended it to 53-37 after three quarters.

Easton Kimball added 15 points for Heritage. Tanna Wilson led Huntsville with 14 points, while Alissa Pillow chipped in 13.

Gravette 49,

Commerce, Okla. 38

Gravette outscored Commerce 12-4 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a win over its out-of-state opponent Tuesday at Lion Arena.

The Lady Lions led 12-7 after one quarter but had their lead cut to 24-21 at halftime and 37-34 after three quarters.

Reese Hamilton led Gravette with 13 points, followed by Rachel Deihl with 12 and Da Lacie Wishon with 10.

Valley Springs 55,

Flippin 23

Cayley Patrick had 10 points to lead Valley Springs to a victory over Flippin.

Patrick was the only player in double figures for the Lady Tigers, who jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and led 27-8 at halftime.

Gravette 54,

Ketchum, Okla. 30

Gravette scored 35 points in the first quarter and cruised to a first-round win over Ketchum during Monday's opening round of the Adair (Okla.) Tournament.

Alexa Parker scored 23 points and Rachel Deihl added 10 for the Lady Lions, who led 39-9 at halftime and 52-18 after three quarters.