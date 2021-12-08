Sections
Minor killed in Searcy County crash after pickup strikes tree

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:53 p.m.
A minor was killed in a Searcy County crash Tuesday evening, troopers said.

The minor was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota south on Arkansas 333 near County Road 37 around 9:20 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The pickup left the road on the right, striking a tree, killing the driver as a result, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 601 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

