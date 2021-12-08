Walmart warehouse

to be automated

Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to open an automated fulfillment center in Tennessee as it continues to grow its supply chain network and e-commerce business.

The 925,000-square-foot automated warehouse, expected to open in Lebanon, Tenn., next fall, will create up to 300 full-time jobs, Walmart said. It will be the first such facility Walmart has built in the state, the company said.

"This facility will include game-changing automation technology that's radically disrupting the supply chain, improving the customer experience," said David Guggina, senior vice president of automation and innovation at Walmart U.S.

Steve Miller, the senior vice president of Walmart U.S. supply chain operations, said the facility will play an important role in Walmart's supply chain network by fulfilling online orders and supporting next-day and two-day shipping.

The Bentonville-based retailer is already hiring for some leadership positions. It's seeking a general manager as well as managers in human resources, maintenance, and environmental health and safety operations.

-- Serenah McKay

Yellen urges more

domestic production

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains has proved a vulnerability and that the country needs to produce more critical goods domestically in order to protect its economic and national security.

"It's possible that policies that people will describe as protectionist are going to be necessary in order to create the appropriate incentives to produce things at home," Yellen said in an interview for a conference hosted by the Financial Times.

"Certainly we want to work with other countries -- with our allies and partners -- to address supply-chain resilience on a collective basis," she said in remarks aired Tuesday. "So, I don't think this is just about the United States making everything at home, but in some cases that may be part of the answer."

Yellen last week also cited trade measures in the context of the inflation discussion, saying that "tariffs do contribute to higher prices in the United States."

-- Bloomberg News WPNS

With 14.80 increase,

index ends at 775.20

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 775.20, up 14.8.

"The S&P 500 jumped 2% and the Nasdaq 3% on Tuesday, as investors piled back into technology stocks with all 11 major S&P sectors advancing, fueled in-part by positive news on the omicron variant of covid-19," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.