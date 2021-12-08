Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Gil Aguilar-Carpio, 32, of 2010 Dee Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of rape. Aguilar-Carpio was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Aris Jones, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Jones was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Rebecca Clifford, 40, of 802 W. Bailey Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clifford was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.