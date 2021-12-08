Sections
PODCAST: Hogs match best start under Musselman, OU up next

by Bob Holt, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 8:16 p.m.



On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Bob Holt, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones discuss the Razorbacks' 9-0 start to the basketball season. 

This episode also includes discussion about Arkansas' upcoming game against Oklahoma at BOK Center in Tulsa. 

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

