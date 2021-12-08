Riceland plans $13.2M expansion, adding 80 jobs at Arkansas plants

Riceland Foods said Wednesday that it has plans for a $13.2 million plant expansion that will create 80 new jobs at its Stuttgart and Jonesboro plants.

The Stuttgart location will see most of the expansion and will get two new packaging lines. The expansion will also include renovation of existing Riceland facilities and updated production lines.

“Riceland has been a key employer in eastern Arkansas for years,” Andrew Dallas, Riceland's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release. “We’re excited about the opportunity to grow this segment of our business.”

In the news release, Gov. Asa Hutchinson congratulated Riceland’s centennial anniversary and the addition of 80 new jobs. “It is always great to see our homegrown businesses thrive and expand. For 100 years, Riceland has fed millions of people around the world and has grown to become a leader in the rice industry. The 80 new jobs being created by the company, along with the $13.2 million expansion, will significantly affect these new employees and their families in Stuttgart and Jonesboro and help Riceland continue on its path of success.”

Riceland currently employs 1,500 people.