Rogers Christmas parade to continue in 2022

Statement from Mayor Greg Hines

No one of any authority ever said there was not going to be a Christmas parade in the future. For various reasons unrelated to the parade, the city has ended the contract with the entity that was charged with organizing the parade for the past several years. This has no bearing on the future of the Christmas parade. We are in the process of evaluating these events and programs to determine where and with what entity they will land in the future.

The claim that there will not be a Christmas parade next year has quickly devolved into nothing more than a conspiracy theory with a wide following of individuals that are spreading false information, such as the change.org petition, along with countless phone calls and emails to various staff at City Hall distracting them from their normal duties. It is a shame that certain individuals are utilizing their energy to disseminate false information within our community, rather than using that passion towards something positive and helpful. Christmas is a time when we band together and make a positive difference with our family, friends, neighbors and community; not a time to engage in needless gossip of false information.

I view the Christmas parade as a time to spread joy and visit with friends and acquaintances, just as we did last Friday evening. I want to be very clear; so long as I am the mayor of Rogers there will continue to be a Christmas parade.

ROGERS -- There will be a Christmas parade in 2022, though it is yet to be determined how it will be funded or organized, according to Mayor Greg Hines.

Hines, reacting to public feedback and speculation surrounding the parade's future, released a statement posted Tuesday on the city's website and social media sites. The claim there will not be a downtown Christmas parade next year "has quickly devolved into nothing more than a conspiracy theory with a wide following of individuals that are spreading false information," Hines wrote.

"No one of any authority ever said there was not going to be a Christmas parade in the future," he wrote.

This year's parade took place Friday, amid uncertainty. During an annual budget review meeting Nov. 15, city officials announced they're ending a $100,000 contract with Downtown Rogers Inc. for event planning, including for the Frisco Festival and Christmas parade. Downtown Rogers Inc. is part of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The city is shifting the money to culture and arts programming and will continue planning downtown events such as concerts at Railyard Park, said John McCurdy, community development director. A private contractor will manage the farmers market, he said.

Ending the contract with Downtown Rogers Inc. has no bearing on the Christmas parade's future, Hines wrote.

"We are in the process of evaluating these events and programs to determine where and with what entity they will land in the future," he wrote.

City staff members have received numerous calls and emails about the parade, according to the statement.

Heather Hodge started a Change.org petition to continue the parade, which had gathered 1,413 signatures as of late Tuesday.

Hodge said in the petition she is devastated the fate of the parade is unknown.

In an interview Tuesday, Hines said he believes people misunderstood the difference between not funding and canceling the parade. Although the parade is not in the city's proposed 2022 budget, there will be a parade next year that reflects the city's heritage, he said.

It would be irresponsible of the city to include something in its budget if officials don't know what it will look like yet or have an entity to partner with, which is why definite answers about the parade's future weren't given, Hines said. The city can always amend the budget and add money for the parade later, he said.

It was never the city's intent the Christmas parade or the Frisco Festival would end, Hines said. Instead, it's time to reset and align the events with community expectations going forward, he said.

"I just don't want to give the impression those types of events are to be dreamed up and funded and all come out of the mayor's office," Hines said. "These are community events that need to have community buy in."

While the city could plan the parade on its own, Hines hopes civic organizations and downtown business owners will also be involved. There is still plenty of time to develop the details over the next year, he said.

"That is how you keep things authentic, keep things relevant, that is what I have committed to doing," he said.