VOLLEYBALL

UA's season ends with loss to UNLV

The University of Arkansas volleyball team's season ended Tuesday night with a loss to UNLV 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 in the third round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship tournament in El Paso, Texas.

Arkansas finished the season with a 20-11 record and competed in a postseason tournament for the first time since 2013.

Jill Gillen and Taylor Head each had 11 kills to lead the Razorbacks. Gracie Ryan finished with 33 assists and 12 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

FOOTBALL

PA's Himon earns state honor

Pulaski Academy running back Joe Himon was named Arkansas' Gatorade Football Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday.

The Northwestern football commit helped the Bruins to a 13-1 record this season and a third straight Class 5A state championship with 2,539 yards of total offense, as well as 40 touchdowns.

The award also makes Himon a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, which will be announced this month. Notable players who have won the national award include Emmitt Smith, Matthew Stafford and Christian McCaffrey.

-- Adam Cole