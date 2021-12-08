Texas Tech upset not a work of art

NEW YORK-- Terrence Shannon Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas Tech continued its run of Jimmy V Classic upsets in an offensively anemic 57-52 overtime win over No. 13 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (7-1) might want to petition to play in the Jimmy V Classic every season. The unranked Red Raiders knocked off No. 1 Louisville in 2019.

The Volunteers (6-2) missed a whopping 34 of 40 three-pointers and shot only 27% overall in regulation from the floor. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 10 points, followed by three players with nine points.

Tennessee missed 14 straight shots over a 10-minute stretch in the second half and had missed 27 three-pointers until Santiago Vescovi made the tying three with 1:55 left to make it 41-41. Josiah-Jordan James hit another tying three-pointer with 31 seconds left and sent the game into overtime tied at 44-44.

With that, fans in place for the second game of the night (Villanova vs. Syracuse) erupted in boos as the already late start would be delayed.

They booed again when Vescovi sank another three-pointer with 1.2 seconds to go in OT and cut it to 55-52. It wasn't enough for the Vols.

Through the first 13 minutes of the second half, the Vols had scored just 12 points and the Red Raiders 10. Tennessee missed 20 of its first 23 three-point attempts overall.

Tennessee fans stood and gave a sarcastic ovation when one free throw brought the Vols within one with 4:12 left headed into a timeout.

James then slipped, comically missed a fastbreak dunk attempt and Texas Tech came right back and scored on the other end for a 41-38 lead.

No. 8 Kansas 78, Texas-El Paso 52

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, Christian Braun added 20 and eighth-ranked Kansas tuned up for this weekend's return of the Border War with a blowout of UTEP.

David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot added eight points apiece for the Jayhawks (7-1), who led by 21 at halftime at T-Mobile Center and weren't threatened the rest of the way.

Now,the Jayhawks turn their attention to Saturday's showdown with Missouri. The bitter rivals have not played a regular-season game since the Tigers bolted for the SEC nearly a decade ago.

Souley Boom had 18 points and Keonte Kennedy 11 for UTEP (4-4), which famously beat the Jayhawks during their 1966 national title run immortalized in the film "Glory Road." The Miners also beat Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 in 1992.

Such history had little bearing Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks, the nation's sixth-highest scoring team, showed right away they can play a little defense, too, forcing UTEP into missing its first six shots and committing four turnovers before Boum knocked down a three-pointer.

By then, the Jayhawks had a 10-point lead and didn't look back. They continued to hound the Miners on defense, forcing a series of turnovers -- at one point, four in five possessions -- and most of them turned into layups at the other end. When Kansas was forced to run some offense, it merely had to find Braun cutting to the basket or McCormack posting up for an easy lay-in or dunk.

It was 42-21 at the break, and the Jayhawks cruised the rest of the way.

Kansas and Missouri began playing in 1907 but haven't taken the floor together -- besides an exhibition for hurricane relief -- since the Tigers left the Big 12. Their last game, when Kansas rallied from 19 down to win in Lawrence, Kansas, took place on Feb. 25, 2012,

The Jayhawks and Tigers were supposed to play the first game in a six-game series last year, but it was pushed to this year because of the pandemic. Their football teams have since decided to play a four-game set beginning in 2025.

Kansas Coach Bill Self was given a technical foul with 9:44 left and his team leading 58-39. He took umbrage when official Amy Bonner called a foul on Jalen Wilson during a fight for a rebound. Self sarcastically clapped after the "T" was given.

No. 10 Kentucky 76, Southern 64

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Oscar Tshiebwe scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime despite being in foul trouble, TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 points and both Wildcats keyed small runs to help No. 10 Kentucky top Southern for its seventh consecutive victory.

Jayden Saddler had 18 points, Brion Whitley added 14 points and Tyrone Lyons 12 for Southern, which dropped its second consecutive game.

Playing for the first time in eight days, the Wildcats (7-1) went back and forth with the Jaguars (3-6) for much of the first half before taking the lead for good at 29-26 on Kellan Grady's three-pointer. It sparked an 8-0 run to put Kentucky up 38-34 at the break.

Tshiebwe sat for the final nine minutes of the first half with two fouls, but came back on the floor in the second half to lend 6 points and 4 rebounds to Kentucky's 13-5 run for a 51-39 cushion.

The Wildcats needed it, as Southern closed to 57-51 before Tshiebwe and Washington combined for nine points to make it 66-53. Kentucky stayed ahead just enough the rest of the way to close out the team's closest victory this season after a run of blowouts.

Tshiebwe made his final seven shots to finish 9 of 11 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for his nation-leading seventh double-double. Grady and Davion Mintz each added nine points as the Wildcats shot 49% and won the contest on the boards 41-25.

SEC MEN

Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58

ATHENS, Ga. -- Braelen Bridges scored 14 points and Georgia held off Jacksonville.

Bridges scored 10 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs (4-5) maintain a 32-24 lead at intermission. Jailyn Ingram added 12 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim came off the bench to score 10.

The Dolphins (4-3) didn't get their first basket in the second half until Kevion Nolan hit a jumper with 11:31 left that left them trailing 42-30. Jacksonville pulled within 49-42 on Tommy Bruner's three-pointer with 8:35 remaining.

Osayi Osifo's layup cut the Dolphins' deficit to eight points with 3:59 left to play, but Jaxon Etter hit a jumper and Abdur-Rahim buried a three-pointer to push Georgia's lead to 61-48.

Mike Marsh paced Jacksonville with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Osifo scored 11.

TOP 25 WOMEN

No. 20 Ohio State 94, Mount St. Mary's 50

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Ohio State jumped out early and cruised to a victory over Mount St. Mary's.

Ohio State (7-1) has won consecutive games since its eight-point loss at Syracuse on Dec. 1.

Taylor Mikesell added 15 points for the Buckeyes. Gabby Hutcherson, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Tanaya Beacham each had 13. Sheldon and Mikesell have scored in double figures in each of the Buckeyes' eight games.

Sheldon was 6-of-9 shooting in the first half and Hutcherson made all five of her shots as Ohio State used a 25-7 first quarter to build a 51-22 lead at the break. The Buckeyes scored 18 points off 15 turnovers in the half and shot 58% (21 of 36) from the floor.

The Buckeyes finished shooting 56.3% (40 of 71) and made 10 of their 20 three-point attempts, with Hutcherson and Mikesell each making three apiece.

Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor scored eight points apiece for Mount St. Mary's (1-6)