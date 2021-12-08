Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Stuttgart’s Cedric Hawkins

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:24 a.m.
2023 athlete Cedric Hawkins. Photo courtesy of Hollee Davis.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Stuttgart’s Cedric Hawkins. 

Class: 2023 

Position: Athlete 

Size: 5-8, 170 pounds

Stats: As a junior, recorded 122 carries for 1,199 yards and 15 touchdowns, and had 29 receptions for 511 yards and 7 touchdowns. He returned 4 kickoffs for a 32-yard average and had an 85-yard punt return for a score.

Coach Josh Price: 

“We do a lot of different things with him. Obviously he runs the ball, but he’s a guy we throw it to out of the backfield. He also lined up at wide receiver this year. He was our second-leading receiver on the season and he’s very skilled with the ball.

“His sophomore year he didn’t have quite the numbers because he sprained his ankle Week 2 and didn’t come back to full speed until Week 6 or 7.”




