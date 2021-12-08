Warrants issued after Fort Smith shooting incident

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for two men on felony terroristic act charges in connection with gunshots reported in a residential area late last month.

Police are seeking Jushaun Mays, 21, and Darrius McGill, 21, both of Fort Smith, according to a Monday post on the Police Department's Twitter account.

Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Boone Avenue on Nov. 21 for a report of a drive-by shooting, according to the police report. Police saw multiple people standing near the street, along with many shell casings, according to the police report.

One witness told police she was in her house when she heard several gunshots, the report states. Outside, she saw two Black men running from the road back to another home on the same street. The men got in a car and left the scene, she said. The witness said although four people were standing outside the home, only two left.

Police reviewed footage taken from video cameras at the home and saw two Black men walk from the house into the street, according to the report. It appeared one of the men racked the slide on a pistol and started firing north while standing in the middle of the street. The other man simultaneously stopped near the curb and began firing a rifle north as well.

Both men fired several rounds before getting in a two-door Pontiac in front of the home's garage and heading in the same direction as they were shooting on Boone Avenue, the report states. Police were told one of the men lived at the home. The tag on a vehicle parked in front of the house was registered to Mays.

Police found two vehicles on Boone Avenue hit by bullets, according to the report. A total of 39 shell casings were found, although the suspect vehicle wasn't found.

Anyone with information regarding Mays and McGill is asked to call (479) 709-5000 or Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME, the Police Department's tweet states.