3-year-old dies from injuries in house fire

A 3-year-old child died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in a Tuesday afternoon fire in Pine Bluff.

According to a report from Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched at 2:31 p.m. to a structure fire at a two-story residence at 807 W. 20th Ave. with a young child trapped inside. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple sides of the residence, then entered the structure and began search-and-rescue attempts.

The child was located in a bedroom on the second floor after an exhaustive search and then transported by ambulance to the hospital. Fire personnel assisted in attempts to resuscitate the child, but he died shortly after arriving at Jefferson Regional.

The fire was ruled unintentional, caused by an open-flame space heater, following an investigation by Fire Marshal Lt. Randy Compton. Structural loss was valued at $50,000 and contents loss valued at $15,000.

There were six fire companies and 18 firefighters that responded, with Entergy, Pine Bluff Police, EASI, Centerpoint Energy and the Red Cross all on the scene as well. The scene was cleared by 5:06 p.m.

"The thoughts and prayers of the fire department are with the family during this extremely trying time," the report added.