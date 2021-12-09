30 hours per week in testing at Tyson

Tyson Foods is testing three-day workweeks for employees at some of its processing plants.

Frontline and hourly employees are able to work three, 10-hour shifts per week without losing full-time company benefits.

At a time when many are quitting their jobs in search of more money, flexibility and happiness, employers are offering incentives, like wage increases and bonuses, to keep people going to work.

The reduced schedule, offered at a Tyson plant in North Little Rock, has been "overwhelmingly positive" among workers, company spokesman Derek Burleson said in an email Wednesday.

"We'll continue to look for additional opportunities to implement similar schedules at other locations," he said. There are plans to offer three-day workweeks at a location in New Holland, Pa., at the start of next year.

Although these employees are working 30-hour weeks, they are considered "full-time" and are eligible to receive benefits like health insurance, 401(k) and a stock purchase plan, according to Tyson. The Springdale-based company began testing out reduced scheduling in August. It is optional for workers.

Jason Apple, professor of meat science and head of the animal science department at Texas A&M University, Kingsville, said adjusting to longer, but fewer shifts is the way of the future as it gets harder to find more workers to do some of these jobs.

The food industry, in particular meatpacking, has struggled to keep processing plants staffed during the coronavirus pandemic for health and safety concerns. This has led to slower production times and reduced output, making some items harder to find than others on store shelves.

To entice workers to return, Tyson in recent months rolled out wage increases, handed out bonuses and even held raffles for workers who got vaccinated. Earlier this week, the company said it would award between $300 and $700 to front-line and hourly staffers this month.

Tyson confirmed that employees are paid for the hours they work, despite being considered full time.

Apple said flexible shifts seem like a good solution for now, but not without concern. He questioned whether federal inspectors, required by law to be in the plants, would be allowed to work more than 8-hour shifts. He also wondered about increasing line speeds and the dangers of people working on the floor that long.

"That's where there's going to be a lot of experimenting," Apple said.

Some companies have run into trouble for not being forthright about their worker health and safety efforts. Cargill signed a union contract over the weekend that gave workers increased wages, retroactive pay, a bonus and health benefits, narrowly averting a strike planned at one of its beef plants in Alberta, Canada, where one of the largest covid-19 outbreaks occurred.

Apple said one of the reasons employers are offering incentives is to avoid dissatisfied workers.

"A strike would have been devastating at a time like this," he said.