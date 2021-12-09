50% of Arkansans fully vaccinated against covid, CDC says, as state's cases rise by 860





Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 860 -- the second daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

After reaching a six-week high a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state fell by 16, to 440.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 20, to 8,796.

Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 50% of all Arkansans had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, almost a year after the first vaccine doses were administered in the state.

"New cases are lower and vaccine doses administered are higher than this time last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

But he noted that the number of cases in the state that were considered active continued to rise Wednesday as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

"With the vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations among those who are unvaccinated, the vaccine is our best tool to fight COVID," he said.

The increase in total cases on Wednesday was smaller by 70 than the one the previous Wednesday.

As a result, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 812, down from a recent high of 838 per day the week ending Monday.

The active case total rose by 128, to 7,542, which was still down from a recent high of 7,555 that the number reached over the weekend.

Health Secretary Jose Romero said the state's new case numbers were "better than they were last week," although still higher than he'd like to see.

"I personally would have thought we would have seen higher numbers this week than last," Romero said.

"I can't explain why we're not, so we'll keep an eye on it. Maybe this is leveling off a little bit."

After rising to its highest level in more than a month a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 80.

The number who were in intensive care fell by the same number, to 177.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied, however, fell by 11, to 51, as a result of an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up about 16% of the state's intensive care unit patients on Wednesday, down from about 17% a day earlier.

50% FULLY VACCINATED

The proportion of residents who were fully vaccinated reached the halfway mark in Arkansas just over four months after it did for the country as a whole.

The national percentage had risen to 60.4% as of Wednesday.

Only seven states -- Georgia, North Dakota, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho -- had a percentage that was still below 50%.

"We're getting there," Romero said of Arkansas' number.

"We need to get it much higher," he added.

On Wednesday, the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 13,255, the seventh daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up almost 51% of the most recent increase.

"I think that people understand the importance of getting that booster dose," Romero said.

He said information released Wednesday by Pfizer and BioNTech indicates that a third dose of their vaccine provides "relatively good protection" against the fast-spreading omicron variant, which hadn't been identified in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Health Department's count of first doses that had been administered rose Wednesday by 3,670, which was larger by 595 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

Already at its highest level in more than three months, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 11,716.

The average for first doses rose to 3,417, which was still down slightly from its level just before Thanksgiving.

According to the CDC, 61.3% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, up from 61.1% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

The national percentage was 71.4%.

The percentage of fully vaccinated Arkansans who had received a booster dose rose from 23.5% as of Tuesday to 24.2%.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 24.4% had received a booster dose.

OMICRON WORRIES

Romero said he expects the omicron variant to eventually cause an increase in coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

"The question to me is how many of these individuals that are not vaccinated are going to be susceptible to the omicron variant, and are they going to heavily weigh on the hospitals because there's so many cases," he said.

He said he was also concerned that South Africa, where omicron is now the dominant variant, "was seeing a significant number of these hospitalizations in kids under 5 years of age," who are not yet eligible for covid-19 vaccines.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said the department as of Wednesday had been notified of 22 people in Arkansas, up from 17 as of Tuesday, who had recently been to one of eight countries in southern Africa that are subject to a federal travel restriction that took effect last week in response to the new variant.

Through a contractor, the department has been contacting the people and advising them to get tested and quarantine for at least seven days.

None of the people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, McNeill said.

Also worrisome, Romero said, is the slow pace of vaccinations in Arkansas so far for children age 5-11, who became eligible for a low-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine last month.

According to the CDC, 11.4% of Arkansas children in that age group had received at least one dose as of Tuesday. Nationally, the percentage was 17.2%.

CASES BY COUNTY

Benton County had the most new cases, 74, on Wednesday, followed by Pulaski County with 70 and Faulkner County with 57.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 535,450.

Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said three of the deaths reported Wednesday happened in October. The rest occurred within the past month.

Romero said 8.6% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Tuesday, down from the 8.8% that was initially reported for the week ending Monday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Wednesday by 55, to 28,731.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by 11, to 3,028.











