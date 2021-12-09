2021 Associated Press All-SEC team
• The 2021 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.
*denotes unanimous selection
First team
Offense
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
RB Tyler Badie*, Missouri
RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL Charles Cross, Mississippi St.
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL Evan Neal, Alabama
C Michael Maietti, Missouri
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
WR Jameson Williams
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
K Harrison Mevis, Missouri
AP Velus Jones, Tennessee
Defense
DE Sam Williams, Mississippi
DE Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB Will Anderson, Alabama
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB Damone Clark, LSU
DB Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB Jaylan Foster, South Carolina
DB Jordan Battle, Alabama
P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
Second team
Offense
QB Matt Corral, Mississippi
RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
RB Brian Robinson, Alabama
OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia
OL Cade Mays, Tennessee
C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky
WR John Metchie III, Alabama
PK Cade York, LSU
Defense
DE Derick Hall, Auburn
DE Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
DT Neal Farrell Jr., LSU
LB Channing Tindall, Georgia
LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn
LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas
DB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
DB Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB AJ Finley, Mississippi
DB Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
P Jake Camarda, Georgia
AP Jameson Williams, Alabama
Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
Coach of the Year Kirby Smart, Georgia
Newcomer of the Year Brock Browers, TE, Georgia
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart calls out instructions from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Smart was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, is greeted by his wife Mary Beth Smart, right, after a win over Florida in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Smart was named The Associated Press All-SEC coach of the year in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
FILE - Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Williams was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) is shown in action against Charleston Southern during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Bowers was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) is shown in action against Charleston Southern in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Davis was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - Missouri running back Tyler Badie, center, scores a touchdown past Central Michigan's Donte Kent, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Badie was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)