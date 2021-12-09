Sections
AP All-SEC team

Today at 2:41 a.m.
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young runs the ball against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Young was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

2021 Associated Press All-SEC team

• The 2021 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.

*denotes unanimous selection

First team

Offense

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

RB Tyler Badie*, Missouri

RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Charles Cross, Mississippi St.

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL Evan Neal, Alabama

C Michael Maietti, Missouri

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

WR Jameson Williams

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

K Harrison Mevis, Missouri

AP Velus Jones, Tennessee

Defense

DE Sam Williams, Mississippi

DE Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Will Anderson, Alabama

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB Damone Clark, LSU

DB Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB Jaylan Foster, South Carolina

DB Jordan Battle, Alabama

P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Second team

Offense

QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

RB Brian Robinson, Alabama

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia

OL Cade Mays, Tennessee

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

PK Cade York, LSU

Defense

DE Derick Hall, Auburn

DE Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

DT Neal Farrell Jr., LSU

LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn

LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas

DB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

DB Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB AJ Finley, Mississippi

DB Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

AP Jameson Williams, Alabama

Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Coach of the Year Kirby Smart, Georgia

Newcomer of the Year Brock Browers, TE, Georgia

  photo  FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart calls out instructions from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Smart was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
  
  photo  FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
  
  photo  FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, is greeted by his wife Mary Beth Smart, right, after a win over Florida in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Smart was named The Associated Press All-SEC coach of the year in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
  
  photo  FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
  
  photo  FILE - Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Williams was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  
  photo  FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) is shown in action against Charleston Southern during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Bowers was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  
  photo  FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)
  
  photo  FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) is shown in action against Charleston Southern in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Davis was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  
  photo  FILE - Missouri running back Tyler Badie, center, scores a touchdown past Central Michigan's Donte Kent, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Badie was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
  

Print Headline: AP All-SEC team

