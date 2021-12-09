Apple wins reprieve in App Store fight

Apple Inc. won a delay to court-mandated changes to its App Store as the company appeals the ruling, marking a victory in a legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday granted Apple's request to halt a deadline today to comply with a judge's directive that the company allow app developers to steer customers to payment methods outside the store. The ruling is a significant victory for the iPhone maker as it fights a broad challenge by Epic Games Inc. to its domination of the $142 billion mobile-app distribution market.

The world's most-valuable technology company has argued to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that the changes ordered by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers "will harm customers, developers, and Apple itself." Now, the overhaul she ordered in September will be paused until Apple's appeal is resolved, which could take at least a year.

Apple briefly reached an intraday high on the news. The shares rose 2.3% to $175.08 Wednesday.

In her ruling, Gonzalez Rogers vindicated Apple over Epic's claims that App Store policies violate federal antitrust law, but held it had violated California's unfair competition laws with its anti-steering policy forbiding developers from using methods to inform consumers about outside payment methods.

Apple has shown "at minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions" on the lower court's ruling that it violated California's unfair competition law, the appeals court said in its order.