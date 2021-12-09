The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 8, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-21-320. Devario Rashawn Paskell v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-20-652. Suzanne Harden and Daniel Harden v. Heather Beck, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed in part; reversed in part; remanded with instructions. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-612. Janet Nicholas v. Mike Jones, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-345. Tonya York v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Conway County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-77. Omar Ali v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CR-21-328. Jennifer Goad v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-697. Layman J. Hughes v. Jonathan Elliott and Roxann Elliott, from Polk County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-707. Yafai Investments, Inc.; and Mahdi HS Saleh v. Arkmo Foods, LLC, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

E-21-163. Ronnie Robinson v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-20-645. Alvin Aikens v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Remanded to settle and supplement the record; supplemental addendum ordered. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-21-333. Bethany Williams v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-20. William Sanchez v. Glenn E. Weeks, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-205. Christopher Scott v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-187. Cody Lee Walker v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-21-218. Arkansas Forestry Commission; and Arkansas Insurance Department, Public Employee Claims Division v. Thomas Lindsey, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-19-528. A&B Pawn Shop d/b/a Webb's Sporting Goods v. Mack's Sport Shop, LLLP, d/b/a Mack's Prairie Wings, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Hixson, J., agrees. Harrison, C.J., concurs.

CV-20-439. Curis Pharmacy (Sentrix Pharmacy and Discount, LLC), OS02705; and Kenneth Zielinski, PD10077 v. Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Brown, JJ., agree. Hixson, J., concurs. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., dissent.

CV-21-83. Kellie Elliot v. Eli Hale, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-226. W.H. v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-20-718. Ashley Operations, LLC, d/b/a Crossett Rehabilitation and Health Center; Ross M. Ponthie; John Ponthie; JEJ Investments, LLC; Marybret, LLC; 1101 Waterwell Road, LLC; SLC Operations Master Tenant, LLC; Southern Administrative Services, LLC; Professional Nursing Solutions, LLC; CarePlus Staffing Solutions, LLC; Debra A. Watkins-Jones, in Her Capacity as Administrator of Crossett Rehabilitation and Health Center; Kiedra T. Kirk, in Her Capacity as Director of Nursing of Crossett Rehabilitation and Health Center; and John Does 1 through 5 v. Donnie Morphis, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Mildred Morphis, Deceased, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Mildred Morphis, Deceased, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-729. Frankie DeJohn v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-225. David Veasley v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-102. Shawna Lynn Powers v. Michael Martin, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.