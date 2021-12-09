Arkansas' covid hospitalizations, active cases near 2-month highs

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 918, the third consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

After falling a day earlier, however, the numbers of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care all jumped by double-digits. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations is now at its highest level in more than seven weeks.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 14, to 8,810.

The rise in covid-19 cases on Thursday was larger by 58 that Wednesday's increase, but it was smaller by more than 300 than the spike of 1,226 cases the previous Thursday. As a result, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 768, down from a recent high of 838 for the week ending Monday.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 420, to 7,962, the largest number since Oct. 5.

The number of patients hospitalized in Arkansas with the disease grew by 20, to 460, its highest level since Oct. 19.

The number who were on ventilators rose by 15, to 95, the biggest number since Oct. 29. The number in intensive care jumped by the same number, to 192, its highest level since Oct. 20.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied, however, rose by 15, to 66, as a result of a reduction in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

Since the virus was first diagnosed in Arkansas in March 2020, officials have recorded 536,368 cases in the state. Of those, 519,432 are considered recovered.

Meanwhile, an uptick in the state's vaccinations is continuing. The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 13,725, the eighth consecutive daily increase that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up 39% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 4,760, which was larger by more than 1,400 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

Already at its highest level since the week ending Sept. 1, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 12,075.

The average for first doses rose to 3,627, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 6.

