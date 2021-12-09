Arkansas legislative leaders hope to avoid extending session, urge focus on governor's agenda

While a number of resolutions aim to extend the Arkansas General Assembly's special session after lawmakers complete their work on tax cuts, legislative leaders plan to present a measure to adjourn and hope they will get enough votes to do so.

Legislators met for day two of the state's second special session of 2021 on Wednesday. Bills take a minimum of three days to get through both houses.

In a proclamation issued last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called on lawmakers to approve a plan to cut the state's income tax rates and address several other minor issues.

Under the constitution, lawmakers may take up other matters after finishing the items in the governor's call, but passing a resolution allowing them to do so requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

Leaders in both chambers plan to bring forward twin resolutions to end the session once the business in the governor's call is completed today.

Senate Resolution 1 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, and House Resolution 1001 by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, were both filed prior to other resolutions that seek to extend the session for various purposes and will be taken up first, Hickey said.

The Senate leader said he didn't see a need for the Legislature to take up any of the matters outside of the governor's call that have been proposed at this time.

"Personally I think that after we do what's on the call that we need to end the session," Hickey said by phone Wednesday. "But I'm one vote."

Both Hickey and Shepherd said they believe that if a resolution to extend the session is adopted, any other legislation can be introduced. Hickey said that could lead to haphazardness and trying to "cram everything in a short time," which was his main reason for opposing extending the session.

"That's where mistakes can be made and unintended consequences could happen," Hickey said. "It's not the time or place to do it. We meet every other year" in a regular legislative session. Lawmakers also meet in even-numbered years in fiscal sessions."

Neither legislative leader was certain of whether there were enough votes to end the session as of Wednesday, though Shepherd said he felt there were.

"Anytime you are to the end of the session, there's always a little bit of uncertainty," he told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Shepherd noted that historically, special sessions have not been extended -- this would be the first in recent history -- and he does not feel that any issue that has been raised warrants going beyond the governor's call.

"There's value in continuing to just focus on the governor's call," he said.

He noted that the amount of time the Legislature has already spent working so far this year could contribute to lawmakers supporting ending the session. The 93rd General Assembly met in regular session for 117 days this year, as well as in a three-day special session in August.

Wednesday evening, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, filed Senate Resolution 7, which would extend the session for up to 15 days for the consideration of four different matters: adding a civil cause of action provision to Arkansas' near-total abortion ban, an income tax credit for certain full-time law enforcement officers, a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in public schools and institutions, and a ban on employer-mandated vaccinations. The first three topics are the subjects of several other resolutions filed by members of the Legislature over the last few days.

Rapert has also made multiple unsuccessful attempts to amend the governor's tax plan to include a $3,000 tax credit for full-time law enforcement officers. In a phone interview earlier Wednesday, he didn't rule out offering a last-chance amendment when House Bill 1001 comes to the Senate floor.

"I said on the floor of the Senate today, each one of the 35 senators are elected by the people of Arkansas and that is who we serve, period," Rapert said. "Individual senators don't have to take direction from the ceremonially elected senate president pro tempore, period. I want to take time to consider issues that people say are important to them, period."

In addition, Rapert is the sponsor of Senate Bill 14, which is an abortion ban with a civil cause of action similar to a law Texas enacted in May that bans abortions at six weeks. SB14 would go further, because it builds on Arkansas' Act 309 of 2021 which bans all abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency. That law has been enjoined by a federal court order.

Rapert is seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Hickey said he felt the majority of the Senate's membership wanted to wait for U.S. Supreme Court cases to proceed on the Texas law and on an abortion law out of Mississippi.

"I think we just want to see what comes out of that before we start trying to draft other legislation," Hickey said. "No matter how they vote, I think that's just common sense."

Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, said Wednesday afternoon he plans to run a resolution to extend the session to consider prohibiting teaching critical race theory in public schools and institutions. Critical race theory is defined as an academic and legal framework that shows that systemic racism is part of American society.

Garner said it was his instinct that Hickey's resolution to end the session would not pass, but he was unsure if any of the resolutions to extend the session would be able to get the required two-thirds vote.

Asked about Hickey's opposition to extending the session, Garner said, "I think that's an excuse."

"As legislators we pass bills all the time on fairly short notice," Garner said.

The Senate is set to convene at 9 a.m. and the House is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. today. For a full schedule of today's meetings, visit arkleg.state.ar.us.