Arkansas Tech board backs university president following faculty's vote of no confidence

With a vote of no confidence from the Arkansas Tech University faculty senate in the shadows, the board of trustees issued a letter Wednesday in support of President Robin Bowen.

The faculty senate cast a vote on Dec. 1 of no confidence in Bowen's leadership after a survey of 285 full-time faculty members on the Russellville campus -- which showed that 81.9% of the 235 respondents said they had no confidence in Bowen.

There was no public vote taken by the university's board of trustees at its regular meeting Tuesday, but Arkansas Tech spokesman Sam Strasner said the letter was discussed in executive session during that meeting.

The trustees, in the unsigned letter, said they take their responsibility and the board's "purview very seriously."

"The board recognizes the challenges, frustrations and discontent which preceded this vote, which is recognized by working with the Association of Governing Boards to identify steps forward in an effort to be responsive to the campus community," the letter stated.

When contacted, Bowen said she is respectful of the faculty senate vote, which she said is consistent with similar expressions of dissatisfaction that have been cast at higher-education institutions around the nation as they grapple with the covid-19 pandemic.

"I am grateful for the support the ATU board of trustees has demonstrated in the wake of the vote, and I remain fully committed to Arkansas Tech University, its mission and, most importantly, its students," said Bowen, who started in 2014. "I am also grateful for the members of our university community who worked diligently on the restructuring process to identify operational efficiencies and position ATU to meet the challenges of declining enrollment in higher education. As a result of those efforts, Arkansas Tech has proactively and strategically maintained a strong financial position."

While the board found "this vote deeply troubling," the letter stated, the report of the ATU faculty senate "contradicts the positive review conducted by the Higher Learning Commission affirming the university's continued accreditation."

Faculty senate chairwoman Jamie Stacy said the faculty of Arkansas Tech "respectfully" asserts that they do not share the board's confidence in Bowen.

"The dissatisfaction among faculty has been growing over the past years, as made evident in the Faculty Satisfaction Surveys of 2019, 2020 and 2021," Stacy said. "At present, the faculty senate is preparing a fuller response that it will give to the board in the coming weeks."

The board of trustees' letter also listed Bowen's assessment by the board, the university's track record of fundraising under her leadership, the recent increase in state appropriations, increased four-year graduation rate, the higher three-year graduation rate on the Ozark campus and Arkansas Tech's A1 Bond rating as "further evidence " of Bowen's success.

[DOCUMENT: Board of Trustees letter of support » arkansasonline.com/129letter/]

"The board remains confident in and supportive of the leadership, strategic direction and performance of President Bowen," the letter stated.

The board credited Bowen for leading the university through a "difficult, but necessary," restructuring process which has placed the university in "good financial stability despite one of the most challenging times experienced by higher education, times which could not have been unforeseen."

"We believe that President Bowen continues to lead the institution with integrity, compassionate character and steadfast leadership," the board stated in the letter.

Bowen said she looks forward to 2022 and beyond for the university.

"I will continue to listen and remain prepared to engage in conversations with our faculty and staff to address concerns that exist," she said. "When I rise tomorrow, my focus will be the same as it was today: facilitating student access and student success at Arkansas Tech University. That is our mission, and we will continue to carry it out -- one day and one student at a time."

Information for this article was contributed by Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.