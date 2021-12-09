Badgers overcome 23-point deficit

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is just beginning its Big Ten schedule, but already is establishing a reputation as a team that’s never out of a game — no matter how far it falls behind.

The 22nd-ranked Badgers won the Maui Invitational last month by erasing double-digit deficits in victories over Texas A&M and Saint Mary’s. They dug themselves an even deeper hole Wednesday night before rallying from 23 points down to beat Indiana 64-59 in their conference opener.

“It’s easier to play when you’re down because then you get more aggressive,” Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis said.

Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:18 left to help Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0) win its sixth in a row and match its biggest second-half comeback in school history.

The Badgers trailed 42-20 late in the first half and still trailed by 18 with less than 18 minutes left. Wisconsin also trailed by 18 in the second half of an 82-81 victory over Ohio State on Jan. 5, 1976.

Wisconsin doesn’t keep track of its largest overall comebacks in school history, but this was the biggest deficit any Division I team has overcome in a victory this season.

The stunning rally continued Wisconsin’s home domination of this series.

Wisconsin has won 19 consecutive home games over Indiana, which hasn’t beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998, the opening season of the Kohl Center.

Brad Davison, the Badgers’ fifth-year senior guard, insisted after the game he was unaware of the streak. He asked how long it had been since Indiana’s last victory in Madison.

“That’s before I was born, and everyone says I’m super old,” Davison quipped.

Wisconsin had the game’s final 11 points and outscored Indiana 16-2 over the last 5 minutes, 50 seconds. Race Thompson had 12 points and Xavier Johnson 10 to lead Indiana (7-2, 1-1) , which missed 14 of its last 15 shots.

In other Top 25 games Wednesday, Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia (8-1) held on for a 56-53 victory over No. 15 Connecticut (8-2) in Morgantown, W.Va. Isaiah Whaley led the Huskies with 15 points. ... Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for 19th-ranked Michigan State (8-2, 1-0) in a 75-67 victory over Minnesota (7-1, 0-1) in the first Big Ten opener for Gophers Coach Ben Johnson and the 27th for Spartans Coach Tom Izzo. Sixth-year senior Eric Curry had a career-high 18 points and Jamison Battle scored 17 points for the Gophers. ... Colin Castleton had a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds, Myreon Jones added 14 points and Florida (7-2) ended a two-game skid by beating North Florida 85-55 in Gainesville, Fla. Jarius Hicklen led North Florida (2-9) with 16 points. ... Kyle Young scored 18 points, Justin Ahrens had 16 points on five three-pointers and No. 21 Ohio State (7-2) held off Towson 85-74. Jason Gibson scored 19 points to lead Towson (6-4). ... Alex Barcello scored 17 points while Te’Jon Lucas added 14 points and six assists to lead No. 24 BYU (8-1) to an 82-71 victory over Utah State. Justin Bean had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Aggies (6-3).