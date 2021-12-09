Benton County judge recovering from being struck by car

Web watch

Watch video of the incident at nwaonline.com/128scott/

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott is resting at home after he was struck by a car downtown Monday.

Scott will need surgery after injuring his shoulder and arm in the incident, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring told justices of the peace at their Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday.

Scott was crossing Northeast Second Street, just outside the Benton County Courthouse, in the crosswalk when a car hit him, according to police.

A courthouse security camera captured the incident, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, according to police. The video shows an SUV turning left onto Second Street from Northeast A Street before hitting Scott. The driver stops immediately after the collision.

Police have not provided additional information about the driver or the incident.

Moehring said he watched the video and described it as "pretty horrifying."

Moehring went to the scene. Scott was coherent and taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Moehring said.

"Judge Scott is a tough bird," he said.

Scott, 70, has been a circuit judge for 20 years.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith, the administrative judge for the county's circuit judges, said Scott is doing fine and will return to work Monday. Scott's cases this week are being covered if needed, Smith said.