Biden unveils new infrastructure slogan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Joe Biden unveiled a new slogan for his $1 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday, but his overall message is staying largely the same.

Biden, trying to rebound from sagging poll numbers, rebranded his Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework as "Building a Better America." He spoke at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, surrounded by buses and signs featuring the new slogan as he continued a weekslong tour to put greater focus on the planned spending for roads, bridges, water systems, broadband and greater resilience against climate change.

The economy has revived since Biden took office, but high inflation, political polarization and the inability to fully break free of the coronavirus pandemic have all hurt his popularity. The new slogan for his big, just-passed infrastructure package says the president's bipartisan deal will improve the country in ways well beyond repairing its aging roads and bridges.

"We're talking about rebuilding America, investing in America, building a better America," Biden said.

The new slogan hews closely to Biden's separate "Build Back Better" agenda of tax hikes on the wealthy and an expansion of education, family and environmental programs still pending in the Senate. That slogan, too, has its critics, who say it makes it challenging for people to easily grasp all that's in the package.

Biden mixed together talk of "Build Back Better" with the new infrastructure law on Wednesday, declaring that the risks of climate change mean roads need to be constructed higher and that costs more money.

"You got to build back better," he said in his remarks.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/129biden/]





The White House launched a website Wednesday that asks Americans to record videos about how the infrastructure spending will help their own communities, part of a search for grassroots support as the administration seeks greater recognition for its achievements ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The infrastructure law will fund upgrades and repairs to roads, bridges, mass transit and water systems nationwide, along with a shift to electric vehicles to help ease the effects of climate change.

"It's time to stop just kind of repairing our grandparents' infrastructure -- it's time to start innovating," said Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat from Kansas who spoke at the event.

Biden lost Kansas and Missouri in last year's presidential election, but the tour is a chance to make inroads with voters by showing that the administration can deliver results. Missouri has nearly 2,200 bridges and more than 7,570 miles of highway deemed in poor condition. Under the law, the state could expect $7 billion for highways and bridges, a nearly 30% increase in federal funding, the White House said.

The Buck O'Neil Bridge in Kansas City is among the bridges in the state in need of repair.

Construction on a replacement bridge began in the fall, before Biden signed the infrastructure bill, and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024 at an estimated cost of close to $220 million borne by the state and the city.

The 65-year-old bridge is a key route connecting downtown Kansas City with northern Kansas City and growing suburbs across the Missouri River and carries about 50,000 vehicles a day, according to the state Department of Transportation. It opened in 1956 and has required frequent upgrades and repairs in recent years.

Meanwhile, Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050, aiming for a 65% reduction in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and an all-electric fleet of cars and trucks five years later.

The White House said the order shows how the government will "leverage its scale and procurement power to lead by example in tackling the climate crisis." The order will reduce emissions across federal operations, as part of a government-wide effort to confront climate change.

"As the single largest land owner, energy consumer and employer in the nation, the federal government can catalyze private-sector investment and expand the economy and American industry by transforming how we build, buy and manage electricity, vehicles, buildings and other operations to be clean and sustainable," the order said.

It directs that government buildings use 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030; that the U.S. fleet of cars and trucks become all-electric by 2035; and that federal contracts for goods and services be carbon-free by 2050.

Government buildings should be carbon-free by 2045, including a 50% emissions cut by 2032, Biden said.

The executive action is a part of Biden's commitment to support the growth of clean energy and clean technology industries while accelerating U.S. progress toward achieving a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035, the White House said in a statement.

Through the executive order, the government will transform its portfolio of 300,000 buildings, fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks and annual purchasing power of $650 billion in goods and services to achieve net-zero emissions over the next three decades, the White House said.

"The United States government will lead by example to provide a strong foundation for American businesses to compete and win globally in the clean energy economy while creating well-paying, union jobs at home," the statement said.

Information for this article was contributed by Margaret Stafford, Josh Boak and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.