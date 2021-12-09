Black Knights' LB earns lofty reviews

Mention Army linebacker Andre Carter II to Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo and you'll likely get a one-word reply.

"Whew!"

Enough said.

When the archrivals meet Saturday for the 122nd time, the Navy offense will be keeping close watch on the junior from Missouri City, Texas. At 6-7 and 250 pounds, Carter has been easy to spot in his first full season as a starter because he's been showing up in the backfield an awful lot. He leads the nation with 1.32 sacks per game and has 14.5 in 11 games, 13 of them solo (Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama has one more sack but has played in two more games).

"I'm not surprised that I'm having success just because I know the work that I put in, but I will say that coming in my goal was to get double-digit sacks by the end of the season," said Carter, who mostly was a tight end in high school. "To see that amount of success is definitely been a little surprising to me."

Carter also has forced four fumbles, snared one interception and blocked a kick. It's a resume West Point hopes will garner All-America status.

"I'm glad he's on my side," Army Coach Jeff Monken said. "We're fortunate to have him here."

"We knew that he could be very special the day he stepped foot" on campus, senior defensive back Cedrick Cunningham said. "He was a tall, skinny kid when he first got here. Now, it's awesome to see how much he's grown as a player on and off the field. When you see a guy with the work ethic like he has, you just know that he's going to have a chance."

Carter didn't play his freshman year but made his presence felt in practice.

"He's a turnover-making machine, to be honest," offensive coordinator Brent Davis said. "He's so sudden and so long you really don't know exactly what you're going to get. It makes it difficult. He used to do that to us all the time when he was on the scout team. He was a pain in the butt."

Carter played in 10 of Army's 12 games last season, mostly coming in on third down until logging two starts. Against Georgia Southern in late November he gave a glimpse of what was to come, registering a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.

Carter began this season with three sacks against Georgia Southern and had a strip sack at Wisconsin that the offense was unable to convert in a tight game. In an overtime victory over Air Force with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on the line, Carter had one sack among his two tackles for loss.

"He only got one sack last year, but he was still a disruptive player for us," defensive coordinator Nate Woody said. "If you could just come out and look in practice at his work ethic, it's amazing the mental preparation that he puts in for practice and for games."