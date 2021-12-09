Blue Cross awards $5.6M to clinics

Arkansas Blue Cross is awarding $5.6 million to primary care clinics for their creative efforts to improve clinical effectiveness. Several are in Southeast Arkansas.

Recipients are honored for participating in the Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) program – an initiative of the federal Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation – and the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) program, according to a news release.

For meeting performance goals, 330 participating CPC+ and PCMH clinics, representing 1,529 healthcare providers, will share in more than $5.6 million from Arkansas Blue Cross.

AWARDS

Arkansas CPC+ clinics receiving performance incentive awards from Arkansas Blue Cross include the following in Southeast Arkansas:

• The Winston Clinic, PA, Sheridan.

• Baptist Health Family Clinic, White Hall.

• Doug Coleman, M.D., PA, White Hall.

• Mark Anthony G. Ramiro, M.D., White Hall.

Arkansas PCMH clinics receiving performance incentive awards from Arkansas Blue Cross include the following in Southeast Arkansas::

• Tracy Family Practice Clinic, DeWitt.

• Delta Memorial Hospital, Dumas.

• Depaul Health Center of Dumas.

• St. Elizabeth Health Center, Gould.

• Lake Village Clinic.

• McGehee Family Clinic.

• Connelley Family Medical, PLLC, Monticello.

• Monticello Medical Clinic.

• Family Health Associates of Southeast Arkansas, Pine Bluff.

• First US Clinic, PA, Pine Bluff.

• Larisa Kachowski Family Medicine, PLLC, Pine Bluff.

• UAMS Family Medical Center, Pine Bluff.

• Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic.

• Bradley County Medical Center Rural Health Clinic, Warren.

• Marsh George Clinic, Warren.

• Family Health Associates of Southeast Arkansas, White Hall.

• Family Medicine of White Hall.

• Tim Wilkin D.O., PA, White Hall.

PROGRAM BACKGROUND

The CPC+ and PCMH programs provide financial resources to encourage primary care clinics to test ideas that advance patient care, improve outcomes and reduce low-value care.

Each clinic met or exceeded its 2020 CPC+ and PCMH quality measure targets by focusing on: Meeting the patient's needs during a pandemic, reducing avoidable hospital admissions and readmissions, quality of care and total cost of care, according to the release.

"We are encouraged to see CPC+ and PCMH continuing to have such a positive influence on our state's healthcare delivery system and the health of Arkansas Blue Cross members," said Alicia Berkemeyer, executive vice president and chief health management officer for Arkansas Blue Cross. "Primary care is the foundation of our system, and we are pleased to see collaborative and provider-led innovation strengthening it throughout Arkansas."

For a list of all award recipients or details visit https://hub.arkansasbluecross.com.