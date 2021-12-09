Blues legend Rush features at live event

The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance will host its Catfish Blues and Soul Day featuring Blues legend Bobby Rush, an art exhibit and live music from the Port City Blues Band, the Platinum Hitz Band as well as Rush.

The free event will be held Friday, beginning at 2 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 Main St., according to a news release.

From 2-9 p.m., Rush will sell and autograph copies of his autobiography, “I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya.” The book is a memoir of his experiences growing up in Jefferson County and launching a music career that would culminate in Grammy awards and international recognition. Also, Richard Ledbetter, author of two historical novels, “The Branch and the Vine” and “Witness Tree: 1910” and Michael Mc-Cray, author of “Race Power And Politics,” will have their books available for purchase.

From 2-9 p.m. the event will also showcase the Freedom, Blues, and Chitlin’ Circuit Art Exhibit.

“Over 40 mixed media and painted portraits of Blues figures and African American minstrel shows connected to the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway (U.S. Route 65 South and U.S. Route 82 East) will be featured. This roadway connected Pine Bluff, Ark., and Greenville, Miss., the two historically largest cities in the Delta region, during the Jim Crow era of segregation and provided an important entertainment circuit for African American acts,” according to the release.

From 6-9 p.m. the Port City Blues Band and the Platinum Hitz Band will take the stage playing Blues and soul music. To top off the night, Bobby Rush will be adding a few musical numbers to the mix, according to the release.

Also, catfish dinners will be available for purchase from the Grider Field Restaurant Food Truck from 6-9 p.m.

Admission is free to Friday’s Catfish Blues and Soul Day, however a donation of $5 is encouraged to help defray costs. This event is funded in part with a grant by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, according to the release.