Britain on board Olympics boycott

LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that there will be "effectively a diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Beijing Olympics by Britain, which has now joined the United States and others in pulling its top officials from attendance of the Winter Games.

The boycott by Britain means that athletes will be allowed to compete but provides a way for the country to publicly condemn China for its human rights abuses. Australia and Lithuania have also announced a diplomatic boycott.

Later Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said his country would follow suit. "I don't think the decision by Canada or many other countries is going to come as a surprise to China." He added that the decision to join the diplomatic boycott is "a continuation of us continuing to express our deep concerns about human rights violations."

Trudeau said his government has been in talks with allies about it in recent months.

"The Olympics should not be held in a country that commits genocide," said Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress. "Our position is to stop the Beijing Olympics. However, the IOC is determined to do so. Canada and other democratic countries have fulfilled their minimum obligations by making a diplomatic boycott."

Johnson initially stopped short when asked in Parliament whether Britain planned to join a formal diplomatic boycott, saying "we do not support sporting boycotts," but then confirmed that there were no plans for ministers to attend.

Lawmakers pushed Johnson on the matter, and he eventually conceded that the measures did in fact amount to a boycott, showing his reluctance to officially snub China in the same way the United States has.

"There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing; no ministers are expected to attend," Johnson said. He added, "I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible."

Britain's Olympic Association is planning to send a delegation of 50-60 athletes to Beijing.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/129johnson/]





Iain Duncan Smith, a member of Johnson's Conservative Party, challenged the prime minister after his initial statement, saying it was "not at all strong enough."

"I support the request that the U.K. government act against this dictatorial, brutal Chinese regime that is persecuting everyone from Christians through to Tibetans and terrorizing the Uyghurs," he said, and he urged Britain to follow the lead of the United States and others to send a message.

Johnson said he had "no hesitation in raising these issues with China" and added that he had done so during his previous conversation with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

The threat of a diplomatic rebuff has appeared to unnerve Beijing. The word "boycott" appeared to have been banned in online searches after the United States made its announcement. And reports in Chinese state news media were critical of what some said was the politicization of a sporting event in a way that contravened the Olympic spirit.

There has been pressure in the international community to hold China to account for a range of issues, including the abuse of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, and the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

When tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from public life last month after accusing a top Communist Party official of sexual assault, the calls for accountability gained momentum.

The White House confirmed Monday that it was staging a diplomatic boycott of the coming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses. Australia followed suit earlier Wednesday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying it was "in Australia's national interest."

He referred to the worsening relations between his country and China -- including a spat over Australia's decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines -- as well as human rights concerns.

China's Foreign Ministry denounced Morrison's announcement as "political posturing," adding that "no one would care about whether [Australian officials] come or not."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Britain's royal family would still attend the 2022 Games. Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, was an Olympic equestrian and is president of the British Olympic Association. She is also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Beijing's relations with Britain, the U.S. and Australia have plummeted after the three Western countries announced in September that they were forming a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance that allows for greater sharing of defense capabilities. The pact will provide Australia with nuclear reactors to power its submarines, but the subs will not be nuclear-armed.

Relations between Canada and China have been poor since China arrested two Canadians in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer and the daughter of the company's founder, on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China's action "hostage politics," while China has described the charges against Huawei and Meng as a politically motivated attempt to hold back China's economic and technological development.

"Concerns around arbitrary detention are real and shared by many countries around the world," Trudeau said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said more countries need to take similar action.

"It is important to send a strong signal to China," Joly said. "Human rights violations are not acceptable."

The question remains whether other countries will follow suit. European nations, which have been sharply critical of Beijing's policies, face a difficult decision. While the European Union has been a vocal critic of China's human rights abuses -- and the European Parliament passed a nonbinding resolution this year calling on diplomatic officials to boycott the Winter Olympics -- many member countries have extensive trade ties with Beijing that they do not want to jeopardize.

The Muslim Council of Britain, which has been advocating for a full diplomatic boycott, said it welcomed Johnson's announcement but wanted to ensure that the measure covered all British officials, diplomats and political representatives.

The council "is calling for the event to be shunned at the Chinese capital because of the systematic and willful oppression of Uyghur Muslims and other Turkic minorities in Xinjiang," it said in a statement. On Thursday, an independent tribunal that held a series of hearings in London about claims of Chinese abuses against Muslims in the Xinjiang region will deliver its judgment. The tribunal was established in 2020 by Geoffrey Nice, a distinguished international human rights lawyer, at the urging of Uyghur activists. While the tribunal has no government backing or legal authority, it could add to tensions between Britain and China.

Information for this article was contributed by Megan Specia of The New York Times; and by Sylvia Hui and Rob Gillies of The Associated Press.