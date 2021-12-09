British prime minister announces tighter rules to fight covid spread





LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain on Wednesday announced major new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, urging people to work from home, extending a mask mandate and introducing a vaccine passport for some indoor venues, measures that his government had long resisted.

Johnson called the decision to tighten restrictions in England a "proportionate and responsible" response to the rise in omicron cases, which he said were "growing much faster than the previous delta variant" in Britain.

"I know this will be hard for many people, but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow transmission," he said during an evening news conference.

The move will see the country adopt a contingency plan that was intended to be used only if new coronavirus case numbers rose to such an extent that the health system could be under threat.

Under the measures, the so-called Plan B, proof of vaccination will be needed to enter some indoor venues including nightclubs as well as large outdoor events; mask mandates in public spaces will be extended; and testing for those in contact with the omicron variant will increase. Similar "vaccine passport" systems and mask mandates are already either in operation or planned in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Johnson said that slowing the spread of the virus would buy Britain some time "to get more boosters into arms" and understand the answers to key questions that still remain about the omicron variant.

Britain last week announced plans to extend its vaccine booster program to all adults in order to increase protection against the coronavirus.

The guidance to work from home will begin Monday to give employers time to make arrangements for their workers. The government also further extended a requirement for masking in most indoor venues and will require vaccine passports for unseated indoor venues and large outdoor venues. Those measures that will come into force a week from Wednesday.

Britain's Health Security Agency, which monitors the coronavirus outbreak in the country, released new data Wednesday that it said "suggests that omicron is displaying a significant growth advantage over delta," meaning that the new variant is likely to outcompete delta and become the dominant variant in Britain.







