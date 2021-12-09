Burks on first-team All-SEC

FAYETTEVILLE -- The postseason accolades continue to roll in for University of Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

The junior wideout was selected as the Razorbacks' only first-team representative on The Associated Press All-SEC team released Wednesday.

Linebacker Bumper Pool and center Ricky Stromberg were both voted onto the second team by a panel of media members from across the SEC.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young headlined the group as the SEC's offensive player of the year, while Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson was the defensive player of the year. Georgia Coach Kirby Smart was selected as the coach of the year.

Burks, a 6-3, 225-pounder from Warren, was also a first-team All-SEC choice by league coaches after notching 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season.

Burks announced Wednesday he would not return for his senior season and was entering the NFL Draft.

Pool has a team-high 120 tackles to rank second in the SEC behind LSU's Damone Clark (137) and tied for 10th in the country. The 6-2, 230-pound fourth-year senior from Lucas, Texas, has an extra year of eligibility but has not announced his plans for 2022.

Stromberg has put up good tape on some of the nation's top interior defensive linemen as a 12-game starter this fall. The 6-4, 310-pounder from Tulsa Union has 31 career starts. He posted an offensive grade of 74.8 by Pro Football Focus, the No. 30 mark among FBS centers.

Rasslin' Wagner?

Arkansas offensive tackle Dalton Wagner has been hearing for years that based on his 6-9, 330-pound frame and long, flowing hair, he'd make a perfect professional wrestler.

In fact, former UA offensive line coach Brad Davis told Wagner in late 2020 he could make millions one day in the wrestling game.

The senior offensive tackle has now taken a big step in that direction.

Wagner was one of 15 college athletes who have signed with World Wrestling Entertainment to a Name, Image and Likeness program that has been started to provide a pathway toward a professional wrestling career.

Wagner reiterated his commitment to return to Arkansas football in 2022 during an interview with Peter Burns of SEC Network on Wednesday.

"Dude, it was one of the coolest things I think I've ever experienced," Wagner said, adding he grew up as a fan of the sport.

Burns asked Wagner which route he would prefer, the NFL or wrestling.

"I don't know," he said. "I'd really like to try the NFL first and then after that I'm looking at the WWE. The NFL has definitely still been a dream of mine as a kid, and that's why I'm coming back for another year to try to boost my draft stock as much as I can."

According to the WWE, the partnered athletes will have access to the company's performance center in Orlando, Fla., as well as resources related to "brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations."

Wagner is one of two SEC players who are part of the WWE's NIL program, along with LSU defensive lineman Glen Logan. Three SEC track and field athletes are also part of the program, which includes athletes from 13 universities and four sports.

Morgan invited

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan has committed to play in the NFL Players Association's Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., next month, according to the NFLPA's Twitter account.

Morgan, a sixth-year senior from Greenwood, had had a busy week. The 5-11, 235-pound linebacker won the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday as the nation's top player who began his career as a walk on. On Tuesday, Morgan was in Las Vegas as a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, won by Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, which is given to the top scholar-athlete in the country and is commonly referred to as college football's academic Heisman Trophy.

Morgan will enter the bowl season ranked second on the team with 96 tackles and also has 7 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hurries, 3 pass breakups and 1 interception. He tied the FBS lead in 2020 with 12.3 tackles per game when he had 111 stops in nine games.

SEC honorees

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young pulled down the top honors as SEC coach of the year and offensive player of the year in voting by league coaches released Wednesday by the SEC office.

Smart led Georgia to a 12-1 record, the SEC East title, the unanimous No. 1 ranking for eight consecutive weeks and a spot in the College Football Playoff against No. 2 seed Michigan on New Year's Eve in the Orange Bowl.

Young, who passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, is considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday in New York.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was selected as SEC defensive player of the year, while Alabama's Jameson Williams and Tennessee's Velus Jones Jr. tied in voting for special teams player of the year.

The other awards chosen by voting of SEC coaches: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers as the league's freshman of the year, Missouri tailback Tyler Badie as scholar-athlete of the year, and Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard as the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner.