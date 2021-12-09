Calendar 12-9-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Proposed ward changes to be reviewed

Mayor Shirley Washington's office will conduct a public review of the proposed changes to the city of Pine Bluff's wards. A meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. All citizens are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn about the process, the impact of the proposed changes and to provide feedback. The re-drawing of the municipal ward boundary lines results from the reduction in city population according to the 2020 Census data. Details: mayor's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Stuttgart rice station hosts meeting

The Arkansas County Extension Office will host an in-person and virtual meeting featuring updates on row rice production and soil fertility Dec. 9 at the Rice Research and Extension Center at Stuttgart to help growers plan for 2022. Registration for in-person attendees opens at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be live streamed via Zoom with a recording to be posted for later viewing. There is no cost to attend. For in-person attendees, lunch will be served at noon. Registration is available for the online meeting at https://bit.ly/12-9-21-Rice-Meet.

911/MECA boards to meet

Two meetings will be held to discuss the 2022 MECA (Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association) Budget Dec. 9 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release. The 911 Administrative Board Meeting will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the quorum court room. The MECA Board Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Jefferson County EOC (Emergency Operations Center.) Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

NAACP plans annual meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its annual membership meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The keynote speaker will be James Gallman, administrator for the Arkansas State NAACP Conference and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, according to a news release. Officers and committee chairs will present their annual reports and members will vote on candidates for the national board. Participants may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the Zoom link. The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch president is Wanda V. Neal.