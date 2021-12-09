Center opens to make impact

The opening of the Hurricane Outreach Distribution Center is giving a Pine Bluff church a chance to make a "lasting impact" on others.

New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and walk-through of the center Wednesday morning with help from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Rev. Derick Easter, the church's pastor, said about six to eight months of planning went into the 1,200-square foot facility, a direct response to the need of communities as a result of the pandemic's economic impact.

"As we processed needs and organized our community impact action plan, one of the things we noticed was that families were in need of a multiplicity of things, right?" Easter said. "So, we started researching ways we could provide lasting impact. We had given out food. We had given away gift baskets and doing food distributions and things of that nature, and we had an opportunity to partner with another organization that could provide commodities, needed resources and things that people needed, so we decided to go that route as a sustainable outreach plan that would give us long-term care to families in their time of need."

Easter said the church partnered with the Christian Appalachian Project for those resources.

The distribution center is a project of the Hurricane Hype Center, the branch of the New St. Hurricane church and exists to "close the gap" felt by families in Pine Bluff and surrounding areas and build on partnerships with the Pine Bluff School District, early childhood agencies in southeast Arkansas and other individuals needing assistance, according to a news release.

Children's books, food and household items are just some of the things the Outreach Distribution Center provides.

"Here in Pine Bluff, there is a great need," said Sharonda Henry, the center's distribution coordinator. "We have products from the home, to home kitchen, all the way to the outside of the house. We do want to serve the community. This is what it's for. We are here to serve and just meet the needs of not just Pine Bluff but the surrounding areas of Pine Bluff."

Dates and times for when the center will be open will be posted within the next couple of weeks on the church's Facebook and Instagram page, Easter said.

"They can come in and get what they need when we're open," Easter said. "We have different items in different seasons. We'll do distribution days when we have 100 boxes already prepared for families. Other times, we'll have food, snacks and things of that nature. But then there are also times when we're open when families can just come through and see what we have, and if they need, then we'll provide it free of charge for that family. If it's a blow dryer and that family can keep $5 or $6 in their pocket rather than going to Walmart or somewhere to purchase that, then we've helped them to be able to apply that to somewhere else."

The Rev. Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, speaks with Shannon Morgan of the Simmons First Foundation, left, and Mary Pringos of Go Forward Pine Bluff inside the Hurricane Outreach Distribution Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

