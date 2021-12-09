Christmas sales looking bright

A retail industry trade group says Christmas sales growth this year looks likely to exceed its forecast of 10.5% by as much as a full percentage point.

The National Retail Federation said in its annual Christmas shopping sales forecast, released in October, that sales in November and December would grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over the same period in 2020.

In dollars, that's between $845.5 billion and $859 billion. The figures exclude sales at car dealerships, gasoline stations and restaurants.

But over the past few days, the trade group has said in articles on its website that it now believes Christmas retail sales growth could reach 11.5%.

A spokeswoman for the National Retail Federation said Tuesday that the 11.5% figure is not a revision of the group's October estimate.

Jack Kleinhenz, the National Retail Federation's chief economist, said in his monthly economic review for December that retail sales for the first 10 months of the year were up 14.1% over the previous year.

"With the momentum we've seen so far, it seems probable that we will exceed our initial projection," Kleinhenz said.

Ken Perkins, president of research firm Retail Metrics LLC, said last year's Christmas sales set a record, with 8.2% growth, or $777 billion. So to reach the 8.5% to 10.5% the trade group predicted, much less 11.5%, would be significant growth, he said.

But in 2020, Perkins said, the pandemic gave Christmas season sales a huge boost because people weren't spending on experiences such as concerts, travel or sporting events.

"All those things were really off the table last year," Perkins said, "so it really allowed for a large swath of spending to move back into the stores and e-commerce."

This year, he said, the pandemic is still going to lead to less spending on activities, so consumers will still spend more on merchandise for gifts.

But Perkins said he has some concerns about where the growth in sales is coming from.

"Inflation has been a huge issue this year and continues to be," he said. "You're seeing elevated pricing levels on all kinds of things, across the board, from the grocery store to even in the apparel space."

At the same time, Perkins said, "you've got a lot of retailers with lower inventory levels than they've ever had not discounting nearly as much as they have in previous seasons, meaning they're selling at regular price."

"So some sales growth may be coming from inflation, just higher prices across the board," Perkins said.

He's also concerned about whether the financial condition of lower-income customers.

Perkins said a lot of consumers don't have retirement accounts, and gas prices are up, and prices across the board are rising, especially for meat and other proteins.

For many folks, he said, "there is simply less to spend."

Affluent consumers shopped the early sales because they had the means to do so, Perkins said, and they are likely to spend in these weeks leading up to Christmas.

But, he said, "I don't know how much that will make up for the large swath of people who can't spend that much."

Carol Spieckerman, a retail consultant and president of Spieckerman Retail, said she's "bearish" on holiday sales. Still, "11.5% feels a bit aggressive, though by no means impossible," she said.

"Given the early promotions, expecting sales momentum to continue at the same clip is unrealistic," Spieckerman said. Further, "out-of-stocks present a real challenge and retailers won't be positioned to reorder."

On the positive side, though, Spieckerman said the new omicron variant of covid-19 is more likely to shift purchases online rather than put a damper on overall holiday sales.

"With the shopping season being so spread out and more sales shifting online, stores will be less crowded," Spieckerman said. "That will encourage shoppers to add more to the list and prompt them to make more productive visits."

"Overall, the positive outweighs the negative this year," Spieckerman said, "and out-of-stocks present the biggest headwind."