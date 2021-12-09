Christmas Wishes: National Cemetery, Purple Heart, Veterans Memorial

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list will continue to run in the Our Town section through Jan. 2. To have your organization included, email ourtown@nwadg.com or visit nwaonline.com/wishlist21/ to fill out the form.

Fayetteville National Cemetery Advisory Committee

Address: 3055 N. Quartz Drive in Fayetteville

Mission: The Fayetteville National Cemetery Advisory Council (FNCAC) shall provide assistance to the director of the Fayetteville National Cemetery and staff in the planning and execution of patriotic services, ceremonies, programs and events which honor or commemorate all veterans of the United States Armed Forces who are interred or memorialized at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

When the aforementioned activities are not funded by the National Cemetery Administration, the FNCAC may assist in raising funds through private, public or corporate donations and generate public support for the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Needs: iPad or other tablet for the FNCAC secretary and art supplies

Contact: (479) 263-6772

Military Order of the Purple Heart

Address: 3055 N. Quartz Drive in Fayetteville

Mission: To foster an environment of good will and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives, and most importantly, provide service to all veterans and their families.

Needs: Gift cards to give to veterans.

Contact: (479) 263-6772

Springdale Veterans Memorial Organization

Address: P.O. Box 8558, Springdale 72766-8558

Mission: The Springdale Veterans Organization is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization designed to raise funds, build and maintain a memorial to our veterans, a place to honor the values of liberty, freedom, and respect for veterans from all branches of service and where those who have answered our country's call can be cherished and remembered forever in our hearts.

Needs: Volunteers, marketing assistance, monetary donations.

Website: www.svmo72762.org

Contact: Jannie Layne, (479) 530-7728, 805 Thiesse Lane, Springdale 72766-8558.

-- Carin Schoppmeyer

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com