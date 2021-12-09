Count of fully vaccinated hits 200 million in U.S.





PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The number of Americans fully vaccinated against covid-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.

New cases in the U.S. climbed from an average of nearly 95,000 a day on Nov. 22 to almost 119,000 a day this week, and hospitalizations are up 25% from a month ago. The increases are due almost entirely to the delta variant, though the omicron mutation has been detected in about 20 states and is sure to spread even more.

Deaths are running close to 1,600 a day on average, back up to where they were in October. And the overall U.S. death toll less than two years into the crisis could hit another heartbreaking milestone -- 800,000 -- in a matter of days.

The situation is not as dire as last year's holiday-season surge, before the public had access to covid-19 vaccines, but the 60% of the U.S. population that is fully vaccinated has not been enough to prevent hot spots.

Cold weather, Thanksgiving gatherings and a big rebound in holiday travel are all believed to be playing a role, along with public weariness with pandemic restrictions.













Meanwhile, Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that laboratory tests suggest a booster shot of their coronavirus vaccine offers significant protection against the fast-spreading omicron variant of the virus.

The companies said that tests of blood from people who had received only two doses found much lower levels of antibodies protecting against omicron than against an earlier version of the virus. That suggests that two doses "may not be sufficient to protect against infection" by the new variant, the companies said.

While limited in scope -- to get fast results, the companies examined only about 39 samples -- the findings provided a bit of hopeful news at a time of renewed uncertainty.

The companies summarized their findings in a news release and did not disclose any data. Their study came on the heels of a preliminary report on laboratory experiments in South Africa that also found that omicron seemed to dull the power of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The omicron variant has been detected in about 20 American states so far, with cases rising much faster in parts of South Africa and Europe. Early modeling and analysis suggest that it may move twice as fast as delta.

In South Africa, where omicron already appears to be dominant, two large hospitals are reporting more children testing positive for the coronavirus after being admitted for other reasons, suggesting increased community transmission there. Around the world, cities are canceling Christmas and New Year's Eve events amid unresolved questions about the transmissibility and virulence of the new variant.

President Joe Biden went out of his way to draw attention to Pfizer-BioNTech's findings, calling them "very, very encouraging" and saying they showed that the vaccines remain a bulwark against the virus.

"If you get the booster, you're really in good shape," Biden said Wednesday. According to federal data, the United States has more than 200 million fully vaccinated people, but only about 50 million have gotten a booster dose.

But Pfizer-BioNTech's study of blood samples in a laboratory is not proof of how the vaccines will perform in the real world. While antibodies are the first line of defense against infection, they are only part of a wider-ranging and powerful response by the immune system. Because antibodies are the fastest and easiest part to measure, those results typically come first.













"You have to start somewhere," said Kathrin U. Jansen, a senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, while awaiting the results of more complex studies and "real-world evidence that tells you what we need to know."

Scientists say it could take a month or more to really understand the new variant's threat. By then, they say, Israel, Britain or other countries with sophisticated health surveillance systems will have gathered more data on whether omicron will overtake delta and how the vaccines will hold up against it.

'THE VIRUS WILL FIND YOU'

Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at Georgetown University, likened the coronavirus to a wildfire.

"You can clear a forest of the shrubbery. But if you leave some shrubs and trees standing, the fire will find them," Gostin said. "The virus will find you. It is searching for hosts that are not immune. The fact that you live in New England or New York doesn't insulate you."

Nearly 48 million people have received a booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White House officials noted the U.S. administered 12.5 million shots last week, the highest weekly total since May.

"And that's critical progress as we head into the winter and confront the new omicron variant," White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients said.

At the same time, some states, notably in highly vaccinated New England, but also in the Midwest, are grappling with some of the worst surges since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals are filling up and reacting by canceling non-urgent surgeries or taking other crisis measures, while states are strongly promoting boosters.

Despite one of the highest vaccination levels in the country -- over 74 percent of the population fully vaccinated -- Vermont is coping with its biggest surge yet. In the past week, new cases per day are up 54 percent, and the number of people in the hospital with covid-19 has climbed 18 percent.

The virus is preying on those who haven't gotten their shots: As of Tuesday, 90 percent of the covid-19 patients in intensive care were unvaccinated.

"Obviously, it's not where we want to be," Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday, calling the situation "extremely frustrating."

More than 400 people were in the hospital with covid-19 in New Hampshire at the start of the week, breaking the record set last winter.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu directed hospitals to set up covid-19 "surge centers" using space normally reserved for such things as outpatient care.

"Every day for the next several weeks, we're likely to see a new high in covid hospitalizations in New Hampshire," said Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. "With over 1,000 new cases a day, that number's not going to do anything but continue to go up."

Maine likewise is struggling with record-breaking covid-19 hospitalizations. Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday activated as many as 75 members of the National Guard to help out.

"The vast majority of patients in our hospitals are unvaccinated. That's especially true of critical care patients," said Andy Mueller, CEO of MaineHealth, the state's biggest health network. "It requires a tremendous amount of our resources to provide care."

Rhode Island's largest hospital system, Lifespan, said staffing shortages are at never-before-seen crisis levels, while Kent Hospital said it is near capacity and is considering delaying nonurgent procedures.

Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, Kent's interim president and chief operating officer, said the spike is probably due to "people letting their guards down" during the holidays, and flu season could complicate things further.

New Hampshire plans to hold a "booster blitz" on Saturday at 15 locations. Most appointments were booked.

In Berlin, Vt., Mike Labounty got his booster Tuesday.

"I have friends that are in their 20s that are getting sick and friends that are 60 that are getting sick," he said. "The thing you see on Facebook and stuff like that is, 'I just want this to be over. I'm very sick,' so I'm just trying to avoid that."

Indiana has seen covid-19 hospital admissions double in the past month and is approaching levels not seen since this time a year ago, before vaccines were widely available.

The number of people in intensive care in Minnesota has reached the highest level yet during the pandemic, with 98 percent of ICU beds occupied. Teams of military medics have been sent into Michigan and New Mexico.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS

The Pfizer-BioNTech results seemed to underscore the importance of boosters in combating infection. The blood samples obtained from people who had received a booster shot contained antibodies neutralizing omicron at levels comparable to those combating the original variant after two doses, Pfizer's statement said.

While calling the results "really good news," Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert with the Baylor College of Medicine, noted that researchers only measured the levels of neutralizing antibodies one month after a booster injection. He is concerned, he said, that the surge of virus-blocking antibodies provided by a booster may be short-lived.

The World Health Organization, which has long resisted broad rollouts of booster shots amid severe vaccine shortages in poorer nations, said Wednesday that it was too early to conclude whether the vaccines were significantly less effective against omicron or whether the emergence of the variant necessitated a booster shot for most people.

Both Dr. Albert Bourla, chief executive of Pfizer, and Dr. Ugur Sahin, chief executive of BioNTech, said that while two doses may still prevent severe disease from omicron, the study demonstrates that a third strengthens protection. Sahin said three doses "could still offer a sufficient level of protection from disease of any severity" caused by the variant. Like other vaccine manufacturers, both companies have profited hugely from the global demand for their shots.

The companies suggested that omicron would not significantly diminish the power of T-cells, which kill off infected cells. Researchers identified parts of omicron that could be recognized by the T-cells produced after vaccination. Most did not contain any mutations.

Jansen said it was "very important" that the parts of the omicron variant targeted by virus-killing cells were mostly unchanged from previous variants. "It gives comfort that you will have sufficient T-cell responses to prevent the worst outcomes," she said.

While lab results are one indicator of what comes next, administration officials say it will take a month or two to get more definitive real-world data from countries such as Israel that carefully track every patient.

"We shouldn't be making any definitive conclusions, certainly not before the next couple of weeks," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, said at a White House briefing Tuesday.

He said early reports from South African medical officials presented a somewhat hopeful picture of omicron's impact. Researchers at a major hospital complex in Pretoria reported this week that patients with the coronavirus are significantly less ill than those they have treated before, and that other hospitals are seeing the same trends.

"We are not seeing a very severe profile of disease," Fauci said, adding that hospital stays were shorter and patients required less oxygen. "It might be -- and I underscore might -- be less severe, as shown by the ratio of hospitalizations per number of new cases."

Information for this article was contributed by Sophia Tareen, Jennifer McDermott, Kathy McCormack, Patrick Whittle, Wilson Ring and Lisa Rathke of The Associated Press; and by Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times.

Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test as others wait their turn outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/David Goldman)



Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/David Goldman)



FILE - People wait in line outside a COVID-19 walk-in testing site, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)



A woman is parked near a COVID-19 vaccine sign as she arrives at a Rite Aid pharmacy, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Nashua, N.H. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



FILE - People line up outside a COVID-19 walk-in testing site as seen through a shop window, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)



Adriana Perez, right, and her son, Sami, 12, are reflected in the glass window of Asthenis Pharmacy as they wait outside for a COVID-19 test in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/David Goldman)



FILE - Makda Yesuf, center, and her son Jaden wait in line at a COVID-19 walk-in testing site, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)



Leanna Arcila, 7, is licked by Watson, a therapy dog with the Pawtucket police department, as she receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Eugenio Fernandez at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/David Goldman)



A man leaves a COVID-19 vaccination clinic after getting a shot, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Berlin, Vt. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/ Lisa Rathke)









Medical scientists Puseletso Lesofi and Melva Mlambo prepare to sequence samples of the omicron covid-19 variant Wednesday at the Ndlovu Research Center in Elandsdoorn, South Africa.

Jerome Delay







