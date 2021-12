A youth died Tuesday night in a highway crash near Marshall in Searcy County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The male, who was not named and whose age was not disclosed, died when his 2002 Dodge Dakota left the roadway around 9:20 p.m. on Arkansas 333 and struck a tree.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report states.