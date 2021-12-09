El Dorado School Board adopts new mask policy





EL DORADO -- The El Dorado School District has adopted another new policy on masks.

A new resolution adopted unanimously by the School Board on Friday changes the way the district decides whether students will be required to wear masks at school. The resolution calls for the district to use the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement's weekly reports on new covid-19 cases in a school district's area to determine whether masks will be required.

The district has changed its mask policy several times already this year.

On Aug. 16, the school board voted 4-3 to mandate masks for all students, staff, faculty and visitors on all district campuses. Students were permitted to take their masks off when eating or drinking in the cafeteria and when outside.

The school board subsequently voted unanimously Nov. 16 to lift mask requirements following a drop in cases and Union County's positivity rate. At the time, they empowered Superintendent Jim Tucker to reinstate the mask mandate if the local positivity rate rose above 8%.

On Nov. 29, the district announced that students would again have to mask up following a surge in cases during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The school board decided to hinge the masking decision on the Center for Health Improvement's district-level trend table, which shows the rate of new known infections over a two-week period per 10,000 residents within each public school district in the state.

The center publishes a new map each week that shows every school district in the state color-coded according to how many new covid-19 cases are identified per 10,000 residents of the district's area in the 14 days preceding the report.

Districts with zero to nine new cases identified over the previous 14 days are colored dark green on the Center's map. Those with 10-19 new cases are light green; with 20-29 new cases, yellow; with 30-49 new cases, orange; with 50-99 new cases, red; and with 100 or more new cases, purple.

According to the school board's new resolution, if the district's trend is color-coded light or dark green, students won't have to wear masks. If the district's trend is color-coded red or purple, students will have to wear masks.

If the district trends yellow or orange on a given week, students will be required to wear a mask if they did the week before. For example, if the district trends red one week, and orange the next, students will have to mask up both weeks.

Also, if the district is orange two weeks in a row, students will have to wear masks the second week and until cases in the district's area trend down again.

If the district is designated red or purple, masks will continue to be required until the district is designated yellow or green.

The district will announce each week whether masks will be required through the next week. Taylon Steele, marketing director for the El Dorado school system, said the weekly decisions will be posted to the district's website and social media accounts.







