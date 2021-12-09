Ex-Theranos exec's say wraps up; defense rests

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes has finished her attempt to convince a jury that she suffered lapses in business judgment but never engaged in fraud while running blood-testing startup Theranos.

Her defense lawyers rested their case Wednesday shortly after she left the witness stand.

That gave Holmes the final say among the more than 30 witnesses who testified in a high-profile trial that began three months ago in the heart of Silicon Valley. It's the same locale where Holmes became a media sensation before Theranos collapsed in ruins amid evidence that its ballyhooed blood-testing technology was dangerously flawed.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila recessed the trial for a week to allow time for refining the instructions to the jury in a complicated case what began 3½ years ago with Holmes' indictment on multiple counts of fraud. If convicted, she could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Dec. 16-17. Depending on the duration of those arguments, the jury could get the case late in the day of Dec. 17 and continue deliberations during the week of Dec. 20.

The abrupt end of the defense's case came as something of a surprise. Holmes' lawyers had indicated that they might call on a psychologist to discuss the allegations of emotional and sexual abuse Holmes, 37, had raised earlier in her testimony against her former lover and business partner, Sunny Balwani, 56. Holmes was just one of the three witnesses to testify for the defense, but she spent more than 25 hours on the stand since she was sworn in Nov. 19.

Holmes, Theranos' chief executive officer for 15 years, spent some more time Wednesday blaming Balwani for neglecting to fix the blood-testing problems that he had told her he would address as the company's chief operating officer and her most trusted adviser.

She also made it clear that Balwani was a volatile man whom she tried not to "ignite" whenever he would "blow off steam through texts." She also emphasized that she wasn't responsible for all of the key decisions at Theranos from 2010 until she broke up with Balwani in 2016.

That six-year stretch spanned a period when Holmes was the subject of flattering articles portraying her as a tech visionary. But a series of articles published in The Wall Street Journal beginning in late 2015 revealed that Theranos' blood tests were producing faulty results that misled doctors and patients.

Before Theranos melted down, Holmes and Balwani raised more than $900 million from a list of billionaire investors that included media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the Walton family behind Walmart. They also assembled a board of directors that included former Cabinet members ranging from the Nixon to Trump administrations.

Jeffrey Coopersmith, Balwani's attorney, has vehemently denied Holmes' attempts to blame him for Theranos' downfall, as well as the allegations of partner abuse. He told Davila that Balwani would exercise his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if he were called to testify during Holmes' trial. Balwani is facing similar fraud charges in a trial scheduled to start next month.