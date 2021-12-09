So long, Treylon





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks announced Wednesday he has elected to forego his senior season to declare for the NFL Draft and will not play in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Burks' decision came on the day he was selected by a media panel as a first-team All-SEC choice, backing up the same position he held in voting by SEC coaches released Tuesday.

Burks, projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick by many analysts, just completed one of the most productive seasons for an Arkansas receiver with 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus another 112 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The 6-3, 225-pound junior from Warren said he spent many restless nights discussing his options with his family and praying.

"Other than representing my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, there has been no greater honor in my life than representing Warren and the entire State of Arkansas these past three years," Burks wrote on social media. "I may be leaving the state, but Arkansas will always be home and I will never stop calling those Hogs."

The No. 21 Razorbacks, who finished 8-4 in Coach Sam Pittman's second season, will take on Penn State (7-5) of the Big Ten on Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the site of last year's Super Bowl.

Burks made the announcement on social media around 2 p.m., a decision that, while painful for Razorback fans to hear, had to be somewhat expected for a player of his caliber. Players who project as high-level NFL Draft picks put themselves at risk for injury in the 15 bowl practices and participation in a postseason game, which could jeopardize their draft stock and impact future earnings.

Burks did a lot his damage as a punt returner during his freshman season in 2019 as the Razorbacks struggled offensively. But the past two seasons he kicked it into overdrive as a wideout while pursuing team wins and also chasing the records of Arkansas greats who came before him, including fellow Warren High School graduates Jarius Wright and Greg Childs.

Burks broke an Arkansas record in his final game with his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season, finishing with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Razorbacks' 34-17 win over Missouri.

However, the true junior with some of the best top-speed marks recorded in college football this season was on the brink of breaking more Arkansas single-season and career records.

Burks' 1,104 receiving yards this season rank third at Arkansas behind Cobi Hamilton (1,335 in 2012) and Wright (1,117 in 2011). His 2,339 career receiving yards are sixth in Arkansas annals.

He ranks second in career 100-yard games (10) for the Razorbacks, fifth with 18 career touchdown catches, sixth with 2,339 receiving yards and fifth with 146 receptions.

Burks scored all of his 19 career touchdowns in the course of 21 games over two seasons after being kept out of the end zone on 29 receptions for 475 yards as a freshman in 2019. Burks caught two touchdown passes in three games this season, against Auburn, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama,

In just nine games in 2020, Burks had 51 catches for 820 yards and 7 touchdowns. He and Florida's Kadarius Toney were the only two FBS receivers that season to accumulate 800-plus receiving yards and 70-plus rushing yards.

Burks tied Boo Williams late in the 2020 season as the fastest Razorback wideouts to reach 1,000 receiving yards since 1997 by hitting that mark in his 18th game.

Most available mock drafts include Burks as a first-round selection, as high as No. 11 to the New Orleans Saints by SI.com.

ESPN's Mel Kiper has Burks as the No. 24 player available in the draft and the No. 6 wide receiver.

Other sites with first-round projections for Burks: No. 20 to the Washington Football Team by CBSSports.com, No. 23 to the Detroit Lions by NBC Sports, No. 26 to the Las Vegas Raiders by the Pro Football Network, and No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers by The Sporting News.

Pro Football Focus ranked Burks No. 5 among wide receivers available in the upcoming draft class. The site also gave him the highest red zone grade among all college receivers in 2021 at 94.8.

Burks blows up

Treylon Burks’ 2020 and 2021 seasons rank among the most productive for any skill player in Razorbacks history. A look at his place in the career and single-season record books:

Category;Stat;UA rank

100-yard games;10;2nd

Receiving TDs;18;5th

Receiving yds;2,339;6th

Receptions;146;6th

Category;2021 Stat;UA rank

100-yard games;6;1st

Receiving TDs;11;T2nd

Receptions;66;T2nd

Receiving yds;1,104;3rd





Wide receiver Treylon Burks reaches up to catch a pass during the Razorbacks’ victory over Missouri on Nov. 28. Burks finished his career with 146 catches for 2,339 yards, both of which rank sixth in school history.

David Beach



