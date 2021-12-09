Five Rogers High baseball players sign letters of intent

Frakes signs with Eastern Oklahoma State

Ty Frakes of Rogers High School signed a letter of intent to play for Eastern Oklahoma State College in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the commons area at the high school.

Frakes, a right-handed pitcher and first baseman for the Mountes, has been a two-year starter and earned all-conference and all-state tournament honors last season. He had an on-base percentage of .408 with nine doubles and 23 RBI for the Class 6A state champion Mounties.

Goodshield, Haywood sign with Labette

Rogers High School teammates Noah Goodshield and Braxton Haywood will continue to play together in college as both inked letters of intent to play at Labette Community College in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the commons area at the high school.

Goodshield, a three-year starter and all-conference selection last year, was an anchor defensively on the left side of the infield and drove in 18 runs for the Mounties, who claimed the Class 6A state title.

Haywood, a two-year starter, also earned all-conference honors, going 5-2 with three saves and a 1.73 ERA in 52 innings of work on the mound.

Marcotte signs with Northern Colorado

Rogers High School's Eli Marcotte, an all-conference catcher, signed a letter of intent to play at Northern Colorado in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the commons area at the high school.

Marcotte was a two-year starter behind the plate and helped the Mounties to the Class 6A state title last season. He finished with an on-base percentage of .396 with eight doubles and 22 RBI.

Seldomridge signs with Central Arkansas

Kade Seldomridge, an all-conference center fielder for Rogers High School, signed a letter of intent to play at Central Arkansas in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the commons area at the high school.

Seldomridge is a three-year starter for the Mounties and hit .295 with 17 RBI, 26 runs scored and 16 stolen bases last season to help his team claim the Class 6A state title.

-- Paul Boyd

