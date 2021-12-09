Fort Smith panel supports naming sports fields after artist John Bell Jr.

FORT SMITH -- The city is one step closer to having an official name for the Riverfront Drive Sports Fields at 1501 River Front Drive.

The Parks and Recreation Commission chose in a 5-1 vote Wednesday to name the fields after John Bell Jr.

The name was proposed by Louis Meluso, executive director of the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

Meluso said Bell was born and raised in Fort Smith, becoming one of the city's most notable artists. Meluso said Bell was also a huge advocate of accessibility for people with disabilities, as he had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair.

"What I want to impress is the message that we send to our community and future communities in Fort Smith," Meluso said. "When we name a substantive project like this for John Bell Jr., we're saying that arts and heart is important to our community. It's as important as air and food and water.

"When we say yes to John Bell Jr., we're saying yes to the history of Fort Smith, because he was the documenter of the history of Fort Smith. We are promoting our own history. When we say yes to John Bell Jr., we're saying yes to the idea that even with physical disabilities, even in the face of prejudice, we can overcome and become useful, contributing members of our community," Meluso said.

Doug Reinert, parks and recreation director, said the selection will be advertised in the paper for four weeks before going to the city directors for consideration.

"It's just basically a transparency policy," he said. "Maybe somebody heard about it later. We just want to make sure that the community knows about it, and if they find something that they want to tell us, or to object or support it -- so just more material for the governing body to evaluate and say yes or no."

The Parks Commission received 18 name submissions from the public, with each member choosing his top three prior to the meeting.

The most popular general names were Heritage Park, Riverside Park and River View Park. Eponymous proposals were for Bell, Robbie Westphal, C. Ray Baker, Joe Mundy and George McGill.

The commission also considered the combined names of John Bell Jr. Bordertown Park or John Bell Jr. Winding Valley Park.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said the name will be considered by directors at their Jan. 4 meeting at the earliest.