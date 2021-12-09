The nation in brief: Divers pull body from Niagara Falls car





Divers pull body from Niagara Falls car

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A U.S. Coast Guard diver lowed from a hovering helicopter Wednesday braved frigid rapids to get to a car submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, only to find it was too late to rescue the driver trapped inside.

The diver pulled out the body of its lone occupant, a woman in her 60s, officials from New York's State Park Police said. Authorities said the woman lived in the area. Her name was not released pending notification of her relatives.

Video shows the rescuer, in an orange suit and a helmet, fighting against strong wind and water to enter through the car's passenger side.

It was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River. Witnesses reported seeing it floating near a pedestrian bridge, where it was believed to have gone in.

Photos and videos taken by bystanders showed the car almost submerged with only part of the roof and open trunk hatch visible through the whitewater. Police used a drone to determine it was occupied.

After the recovery, the vehicle remained about 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. Emergency crews worked to pull the vehicle from the water.

Gerrymandering claims delay N.C. vote

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's highest court Wednesday delayed the state's planned March 8 primary until May while state courts review claims of illegal gerrymandering.

The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for these races instead.

Wednesday's order by the justices means candidate filing is now suspended until the litigation is resolved. The Supreme Court says a panel of three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11, followed by likely appeals.

The delay is being granted "in light of the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this state" and "the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution on the merits at the earliest possible opportunity," the order reads.

Primary elections for a U.S. Senate seat, all 14 U.S. House and 170 General Assembly seats, along with judicial and other positions, are now delayed until May 17, according to the order.

Senate OKs new border protection chief

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to be the next U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, installing a new leader for the country's largest law enforcement agency at a time when immigration arrests along the Mexico border have hit record levels.

Magnus was confirmed by a 50-47 vote that split mostly along party lines, with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, voting with Democrats. Customs and Border Protection has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since 2019.

Magnus, 61, developed a reputation as a reform-minded law enforcement commander during stints in Fargo, N.D., Richmond, Calif., and Tucson, where he became chief in 2016. Magnus will be Customs and Border Protection's first openly gay commissioner.

President Joe Biden nominated Magnus in April, picking him to lead an agency with more than 60,000 border agents, customs officers and other employees, and whose enforcement practices were a focus of Democrats' anger during the Trump administration.

In the 10 months since Biden took office, Border Patrol agents have been overwhelmed by a historic migration surge, recording 1.7 million border arrests during fiscal 2021.

Peterson resentenced in wife's death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the Christmas Eve killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse.

A year ago, the California Supreme Court ruled that Peterson's jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager, one of three prosecutors in Peterson's trial, opted this time to settle for life without parole.

Peterson was convicted in November 2004 during a trial that was moved 90 miles to San Mateo County because of pretrial publicity. Prosecutors said Peterson took his wife's body from their Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002 and dumped her from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where her remains washed ashore in April 2003.

Peterson's attorney, Pat Harris, said his client has shown no remorse because he's innocent. He said, as he has in the past, that the defense can now prove that burglars were nearby on the day Laci disappeared -- though investigators say they were ruled out as suspects.









A U.S. Coast Guard diver hovers over a vehicle stuck in rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls on Wednesday in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The attempted rescue was too late. The diver recovered the body of a woman in her 60s who lived in the area, police said, adding that how the car got there was unclear.

Jeffrey T. Barnes





Scott Peterson leaves the courtroom after his resentencing hearing Wednesday in Redwood City, Calif.

Andy Alfaro



