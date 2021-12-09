Get to know: LB commitment Ethan Joseph

Linebacker Ethan Joseph recently committed to be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas after dreaming of being able to play in the SEC growing up.

Joseph, 6-1, 210 pounds, of Alpharetta (Ga.) King’s Ridge Christian, was committed to Air Force and had an offer from Army. He received his offer while making an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Missouri game.

He plans to report to Fayetteville for the first semester of summer school.

Nickname: E-Joe

City: Milton, Ga.

Number of years playing football: 13

Favorite thing about playing football: The relationships between me and my teammates.

Funniest football moment: After getting blown out, me and my friend Nolan dancing on the field.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Lacrosse

I'm happiest when I: Am fighting in a football game alongside my brothers

My mom is always on me to do: Yoga

Favorite NFL player: Penny Hart

Favorite music: Classical Rock

Must watch TV: The Office

How would you spend $1 million: On my family and multiple cars

What superpower would you choose if given the option: The ability to fly

My two pet peeves are: Yellow crayons and vanilla Oreos

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Paul Rudd, because he is hilarious

My hidden talent is: I can play the piano

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Culver’s, because they have the best burgers ever. Not even close.

I will never ever eat: Tofu

Favorite junk food: Doritos

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Real Oreos

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Squirrel

My dream date is: Jennifer Aniston

I’m terrified of: Porcelain dolls

Hobbies: Working out, wake surfing

The one thing I could not live without is: My 4-Runner

Role model and why: Dustyn Moore, because I admire his work ethic and his investment in younger generations.

Three words to describe me: Woo. Pig. Sooie.

People would be surprised that I: Am low-key a chef