Here we go again

Dispatches report that once again, there's a push underway to call a constitutional convention in this country. This time, it would be one that'd create a balanced budget amendment and establish term limits for Congress.

At least.

"At least" because once a constitutional convention is gaveled to order, it automatically becomes a roaring freight train, full of all kinds of heavy things. And nothing will be able to stop it. Not the Constitution. Not the courts. Not the people who put the convention together.

The big danger is that a constitutional convention would upend the whole Constitution, which is sorta the point. Lest we forget, the people who put together the current Constitution weren't supposed to. They were only there to tinker with the Articles of the Confederacy.

Once unleashed, they formed a more perfect union, which has proven wonderful. But that was a special generation of men. These days, among the Schumers and Pelosis and Durbins and Cruzes and McConnells, where would you find the Washingtons and Madisons and Jeffersons?

This time, the constitutional convention is being pushed by "conservatives," according to The Hill. We put "conservatives" in scare quotes here because a true conservative wouldn't try something so radical as to call a constitutional convention. And a balanced budget amendment and term limits for Congress? There's no end to the bad ideas!

A balanced budget is a wonderful goal. And achievable, if we'd only do it. But an amendment requiring it constitutionally would tie the nation's hands in emergencies. As for term limits in Congress, that would strip a lot of power away from small states (like Arkansas) who can get House representatives into powerful positions not through state delegation power, but by seniority.

But those two bad ideas aren't even in the Top 10 bad ideas that could come from such a convention. Why, once one is opened, why not a constitutional right--written in, literally--to abortion? Why not omit the Second Amendment completely? Or, better yet, write something into the new constitution banning all firearms?

In the current Constitution ("the greatest work of the mind of man ever struck off at a given moment in time"--William Ewart Gladstone), Article V allows for a constitutional convention when . . . well, why not let the Founders tell it:

"The Congress, whenever two-thirds of both houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose amendments to this Constitution, or, on the application of the legislatures of two-thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments, which, in either case, shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several states, or by conventions in three-fourths thereof, as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the Congress."

So calling for and convening a constitutional convention is perfectly constitutional. But is it right? As H.L. Mencken once noted, for every complex question there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.

And once this fire is lit, how put it out?

Other questions: Where would the convention be held? Who would choose the delegates to it? How many delegates would each state get? And could delegates add wording to the new constitution by simple majority vote? Which would allow certain states (California, New York, Illinois, etc.) to overwhelm the delegates in other states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, etc).

Why not? There are no rules. Yet.

The leaders of the effort(s) currently underway say their goals are limited. But who says that once the delegates are seated, they wouldn't do much, much more? Would the new constitutional convention be open to the public? The last one wasn't.

What about social matters of the day? Could a guaranteed income be enshrined? Why not? Would the environmentalists get their Green New Deal objectives this way? Why not? Term limits for Supreme Court members--why not?

As former governor of Arkansas Frank White once said, this could open a whole box of Pandoras.

Pushing for changes in the United States Constitution seems to be a constant in U.S. history, even before there was a Constitution, a United States, or any U.S. history. How many Founders refused to sign onto the new Constitution in 1787 because they didn't care for what it said or didn't say? It didn't even have a Bill of Rights! At first. And once added, there still were Founders who didn't like the new Constitution and worked against its ratification.

None of the Founders were perfect. Or "more perfect," as they might put it. So they built in an amendment process to the document. That's worked pretty well for the country. (Even when they were putting together this Constitution, they knew that slavery would have to be excised from the country, like any other cancer.)

So why not take that route? If you must push a balanced budget amendment (and only if you must) then let's have that debate. If you must push term limits, then let's have that debate. Leftists wanted a constitutional convention after Citizens United gave corporations the right to free speech. Let's have that debate, too.

Let's have all those debates--bring 'em on--without subjecting the country to a constitutional convention. We thought destroying a village in order to save it was an out-of-fashion notion.