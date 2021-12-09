Hogs expected to host top D-line transfer

Arkansas is expected to host a top defensive line transfer this weekend.

LSU defensive lineman Landon Jackson is expected to make an official visit to Arkansas this weekend after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Jackson, 6-7, 273 pounds, enrolled in January after signing with the Tigers in the 2021 class. He chose LSU over Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oregon and numerous other programs.

He was recruited by former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and his staff and visited Fayetteville several times. Jackson has family in Northwest Arkansas.

He missed spring practice with an injury. Jackson played in five games this past season, but did not record any stats.

ESPN rated him a 4-star recruit, the No. 8 defensive end and No. 78 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

Arkansas will also host receiver commitment Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville for an official visit.



