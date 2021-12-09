



Happy birthday (Dec. 9): You use your freedom, not to do as you please, but to do what's best. Ever aware of what the people around you need, you're on the constant lookout for opportunities to serve. Vigilance earns you position in the world and in people's hearts. None of this is difficult for you; it's who you are, and it brings you happiness and wealth.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To execute your task with great style, it helps to get rid of every unnecessary element. Think of each addition as optional until it is proven essential.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can't tell how real a thing is until it's on the outside of you. What stays in your head cannot get enough oxygen to be alive. Test things on paper.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'd like to make an important discovery. It's been said that part of discovery is determining what's worth discovering. Maybe. Or maybe that's all of it. Either way, it will happen close to home today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sometimes you talk to yourself. You've also been known to stage conversations in your head. You've been annoyed by this habit at times, but it will be a real asset today, helping you work things out and sharpen your thinking.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Confidence comes from trusting yourself. Not trusting yourself to be perfect; like every human, you'll make mistakes. But you can trust yourself to rise, learn and keep doing your best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll present an idea. Just as you want a pair of jeans that suits your proportions, use a flattering format on which to serve your idea up. Consider the desires of your audience and work backward from there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Why say what you can imply? To imply is to invite interpretation. Every interpretation is a thread of energy. The more threads woven between you and your audience, the greater the connection will be between you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As long as you're thinking about the "what-ifs," you may as well throw in a full range, from the terrible to the ridiculous and of course the outrageously fantastic. Because what if you succeed wildly?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don't have to be embroiled in a scandal to offer "no comment." It's always an option, especially when no one (other than your own brain) is commanding you to speak. By not weighing in, you leave your options open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avid readers are better writers. Admirers of style are more stylish. Great athletes are first and foremost avid sports fans. Whatever you want to become, you get there through appreciation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's moving day. Whether you're moving furniture, your body, your address — a new you takes over and life quickly snaps to fit the fresh identity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Those who are too proud to ask for directions are at a disadvantage. And you don't have to wait until you are lost either. Sidle up to an expert and you'll learn more than you asked for.

MEANING AND THE MOON

Humans are always gathering meaning from things, so it’s easy for us and we’re excellent at it. This is why it’s more fun when the meaning demands to be assembled, assumed, reduced, extracted or made up. Figuring out what it all means will be the game of the day, and the Pisces moon helps us play it with great sensitivity and imagination.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My husband and I have been estranged for about a year. Now he wants to get back together and for the most part I don’t think it’s a good idea. How can I trust him after he ran off to Japan and had an affair? I want to be strong and move on. But instead of asking for a divorce, I call him in the middle of the night. It’s like I can only stay away for so long until my lower instincts take over. Will I ever find true love? He’s a Capricorn and I’m a Scorpio.”

A: As the sign of transformation, you are usually a fan of change, or at least you’re not as afraid of it as most people tend to be. You typically like to cut your losses quickly and get on with the business of creating your new life. The theme of “cutting” is a strong one with Scorpio. Yours is the sign of surgery and the metaphor shows up often in your life. As much as you’d like to sever your marriage connection, the bonds of love aren’t so easily snipped. Your soul is sewn to your husband’s in many dimensions. So, allow yourself the grieving process and be patient as this will take time and could develop in ways that you can’t see yet from this vantage.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Sagittarius is the sign of exploration, exemplified by Simon Helberg exploring outer space as his character Howard Wolowitz of “The Big Bang Theory.” Three natal Sagittarius luminaries suggest that Helberg is an independent thinker who loves to travel and learn about different cultures. Moon and Mars in Capricorn signal a gift for strategy, business and leadership. Look for Helberg in the new award-winning musical drama “Annette.”



