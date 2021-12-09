In a first, Starbucks workers agree to union in Buffalo, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Starbucks workers have voted to unionize at a store in Buffalo, New York over the company's objections, pointing the way to a new labor model for the 50-year old coffee giant.

The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union at one of three locations in Buffalo. The board is still counting votes for two other stores.

If the labor board certifies the vote -- a process expected to take about a week -- it would be the first for any Starbucks-owned store in the U.S. to unionize. Starbucks has actively fought unionization at its stores for decades, saying its stores function best when it works directly with employees.

Workers watching the vote count over Zoom on a big screen at a union office in Buffalo erupted into cheers when the results of that location were announced, jumping up and down and hugging each other.

Workers at all three stores began voting by mail last month on whether they wanted to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. Around 111 Starbucks workers were eligible to vote by mail starting last month.

Starbucks insists its 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when it works directly with its employees, which it calls "partners." Many employees in the Buffalo area work at more than one store depending on demand, Starbucks says, and it wants to have the flexibility to move them between stores.

