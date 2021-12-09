• Howard Schacter, spokesman for MariMed Inc. of Norwood, Mass., said a medical marijuana patient will purchase an 850-pound, 3-feet-by-3-feet marijuana-infused brownie, baked to celebrate National Brownie Day and the launch of the company's new line of cannabis edibles.

• Corey Brooks, a Chicago pastor, is spending the coming winter camping outdoors in a tent for a three-month vigil to raise money for a child resource center in Woodlawn, one of Chicago's toughest neighborhoods.

• Craig Tamanaha, a 49-year-old homeless man, faces arson and other counts after being accused of setting fire to a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City, a blaze that was reported by network host Shannon Bream during a live broadcast.

• Justin Cauley, the Texas plumber who discovered cash and checks hidden in a toilet wall while doing maintenance work at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston and helped solve a $600,000 burglary from 2014, received a $20,000 reward from Crime Stoppers of Houston.

• Luke Lambert, 42, a New Zealand man who told authorities he couldn't afford to buy beer at a supermarket in Dunedin, faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing four people in the store before he was tackled by bystanders.

• Deqa Dhalac, 53, who fled Somalia in the 1990s and is believed to be the first Somali immigrant to serve as mayor of a U.S. city by winning that office in South Portland, Maine, attributed her rise in politics to building old-fashioned door-to-door relationships.

• Greg Hallgrimson, 52, the former police chief of Greenwood, Mo., who pleaded guilty to a civil-rights charge for attacking a man who walked into the Police Department to report he had just tried to drown his daughter in a pond, was sentenced to five years of probation.

• Tracie Todd, an Alabama judge accused of violating ethics rules by publicly criticizing how the state handles death penalty cases, including saying that the system was corrupted by politics, was suspended from the bench for 90 days without pay by a state disciplinary panel.

• Petria Noble, the painting conservation chief at the Netherlands' national museum, said Rembrandt van Rijn's iconic painting "The Night Watch," done in 1642, will be restretched to get rid of ripples in the top left corner of the 12-foot-by-15-foot canvas.