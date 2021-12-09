State Capitol news in brief





Incentives funding

The Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday approved identical bills that would allow the state's chief fiscal officer to transfer up to $50 million from the long-term reserve fund to the general revenue allotment reserve fund for economic development incentives.

Senate Bill 5, by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, was approved 34-0, and House Bill 1002, by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, was approved 93-3.

Under the bills, the chief fiscal officer, after deciding that funding for incentives is needed, may transfer that money to the Quick Action Closing Fund for economic development incentives for U.S. Steel's proposed expansion in Mississippi County.

If U.S. Steel receives the money, the funds would go toward infrastructure for the site of the proposed expansion, said Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia.

Arkansas is competing with Alabama and Mississippi for the proposed $3 billion project that would create 900 jobs, said Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville.

The long-term reserve fund is expected to receive that $50 million from the state's property tax relief fund by the end of this year, Hickey told the Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday.

These identical bills also would transfer $31.6 million from unspent money of state agencies from fiscal 2021, Hickey said.

Of that, $17.4 million will be transferred into a restricted reserve account that will increase that account balance to $28.5 million, which requires a majority vote of the Legislative Council to spend, Hickey said. The bills will then transfer the remaining $14.2 million into a different restricted reserve account, increasing that total balance to $50 million, which requires a three-fifths vote of the Legislative Council to spend, he said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Spending authority

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would authorize up to $3 billion in additional spending authority to the state Department of Finance and Administration disbursing officer for state agencies, constitutional offices and institutions for any expenses related to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

State agencies, offices and institutions will continue to be required to get the approval of the Legislative Council for their spending plans of federal American Rescue Plan funds, said Hickey.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send Senate Bill 3 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, to the House for further action.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Security personnel

A bill clarifying the authority of House and Senate security personnel gained the approval of the House as well as a Senate committee Wednesday.

House Bill 1003, by Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, states that officers serving as security personnel for either chamber are considered full-time law enforcement officers and allows each chamber to set its own training and qualification standards.

The bill passed 96-1 in the House and was advanced by the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs later that day.

– Rachel Herzog

Insulin law repeal

Identical bills that would repeal a 2021 measure establishing pharmaceutical manufacturer discounts for insulin zipped through the Arkansas House and Senate on Wednesday.

The House Bill 1005 sponsor, Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said the law had unintended consequences and that he and other lawmakers would look into other options to address the problem with the wholesale market on insulin and retail prices being artificially inflated.

"It did not have the effect that we hoped it would have," Payton said. "I think maybe there are a couple other options out there."

HB1005 was sent to the Senate on a 99-0 vote. The Senate voted 34-0 to approve an identical bill, Senate Bill 7 by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro.

-- Rachel Herzog

Drafting issue fix

Identical bills that fix a drafting issue in a 2021 law that covers limited liability companies passed in the Arkansas House and Senate on Wednesday.

Act 1041 of 2021 inadvertently provided for the repeal of the Small Business Entity Tax Pass Through Act to become effective 90 days after April 28 rather than on Sept. 1 to correspond with the effective date of the new law.

House Bill 1004 by Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, passed 99-0. Senate Bill 4 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, cleared the Senate in a 33-0 vote.

-- Rachel Herzog

Tax appeals panel

Identical bills correcting language in existing legislation establishing the Independent Tax Appeals Commission cleared the House and Senate on Wednesday.

The commission was created in the Department of Inspector General under Act 586 of 2021. Starting July 1, the commission will resolve disputes between the state Department of Finance and Administration and taxpayers.

House Bill 1006 by Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success, would provide for the commissioners who are appointed during creation of the commission to be given terms of differing lengths so they don't all roll off at the same time.

The House voted 99-0 to approve the bill.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve an identical bill, Senate Bill 2 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

-- Rachel Herzog





Members of the El Dorado High School girls’ golf team wave as they are honored Wednesday by the state House of Representatives for winning the 5A state championship, their second in a row.

Thomas Metthe



