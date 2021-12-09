Don't forget women

Why is it that women's rights are not considered in the abortion issue? Why shouldn't women be allowed to have autonomy over their own bodies?

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock

Know your patients

To the physicians in northwest Arkansas who are planning a new medical office building: I do hope that you are more cognizant of your patient demographics than the doctors in Little Rock who built a five-story office.

I had the misfortune to have an appointment there recently. I am 80 and use a walker for long distances. This parking lot was on a long incline and had only a half dozen handicapped spots. The waiting room looked like the activity room in a nursing home, with most watching the TV. There were walkers, scooters, wheelchairs, special back braces, foot protectors, etc. And it was not an orthopedic office. And I must not fail to mention, in any room with predominant gray hair, there are hearing issues, and elders have difficulty keeping warm. The room was frigid. I am well aware of the rationale for having cool waiting rooms, but when the patients are 80 percent elders, it is not appropriate. And no button to push for the restroom, just the usual very heavy door.

They certainly do not know their demographics! And they should be responsive. First, quadruple the handicapped spots.

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville

Impotency treatment

Pregnancy is God's will. Well, so is impotency. And yet Medicare covers the expense to take care of this condition on many levels, from prescription drugs to penile implants. It is an absurd double standard and our tax dollars fund it.

Stop messing with women's rights to choose an abortion (something our tax dollars do not fund in most cases). And while we are at it, stop Medicare from funding impotency treatment!

RHONDA PATTON

Roland

Defining the 'militia'

In the past I have read several letters to the editor in which these writers claim that the militia referred to in the Second Amendment of the Constitution is the National Guard. These writers should read the definition of militia.

As I understand it, the reason for the right to bear arms by non-military citizens is to prevent a would-be tyrannical government from gaining power. The National Guard is a government entity controlled by the government and in the event of a government takeover attempt, would be used by the government against the citizens of the country.

The militia referred to in the Constitution is the armed citizens of the country. Look it up!

WALTER TAYLOR

Springdale